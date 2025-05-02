“My goal remains the same” - Muay Thai legend Nong-O says he still has one more world title run left in him

After everything he’s accomplished, Thai legend Nong-O Hama could call it a career, but he's not quite done yet. With bigger fighters entering the bantamweight Muay Thai ranks, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion found it prudent to drop down into the flyweight class.
But despite the close decision loss in his flyweight debut against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earlier this year, he has been feeling faster and stronger and believes there's more in store for him.
Now, in the final hours of preparing for their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31, the mission hasn’t changed. He's most comfortable with a belt around his waist, and having relinquished bantamweight gold, he’s chasing greatness all over again.
He said so himself in the ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview:
"My goal remains the same. My dream is still as clear as before - to become a ONE world champion. I want to win another world championship again."
Watch the full interview below:
“I want to end it” - Nong-O says he’ll only be satisfied if he knocks out Kongthoranee in ONE Fight Night 31 rematch
Their first fight at ONE Fight Night 28 earlier this year ended in a razor-thin split decision loss for Nong-O. That result still haunts him, so this time, he’s aiming to leave no room for doubt.
"I always look for a knockout, especially because of the results of the last fight," he said. "I want a knockout in this fight. If there’s a chance to end this fight, I want to end it. I want to win by knocking him out."
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place on May 2 at 9 PM ET. Fight fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.