“My goal remains the same” - Tawanchai thanks his supporters, remains steadfast following ONE 172 loss to Masaaki Noiri

Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn't letting one loss derail his dreams. The Thai megastar fell short in his bid for dual-champion status when he lost to Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event of the stacked ONE 172 card this Sunday at the historic Saitama Super Arena. On Instagram, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion thanked those who stood beside him in his fight against Noiri in ONE Championship's return to Japan.

Tawanchai also expressed his dedication to capturing kickboxing gold in the promotion.

He posted:

"Thank you to everyone who supported me. My goal remains the same. 🏆🙏🏻❤️"

The featherweight Muay Thai king was considered a huge favorite heading into his interim world title match against Noiri in Saitama. Noiri, however, shattered that perception between the ropes.

Tawanchai and Noiri started the first round gauging each the pace and distance, but both fighters picked things up once the second round got going. The third round ultimately saw Noiri kick it into high gear against Tawanchai.

Noiri found his rhythm and used his left hook to counter Tawanchai's left knee. After bringing the action to the ropes, Noiri uncorked a left hook straight to Tawanchai's ribs that reverberated inside the stadium.

Noiri then landed a perfectly timed lead hook straight to Tawanchai's jaw for the knockdown. Although Tawanchai beat the count to get back up, Noiri sensed blood and unloaded vicious boxing combinations forcing the referee to stop the fight 1:55 into the third.

Fans who purchased the ONE 172 pay-per-view can watch the card's replays on demand at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri reveals his children are big fans of Tawanchai's

Masaaki Noiri knows that his fight with Tawanchai would always stay between the ropes. Taking to Instagram following his historic win, the newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion revealed that his two kids are big Tawanchai fans.

Noiri added that he hopes his kids could take a photo with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion the next time they see each other:

"Thank you for coming to Japan and competing with us! Great player to greet after the game. My kids are big fans, so please take a picture next time.

