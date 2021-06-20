"My jab is feeling better than ever!" - Oscar De La Hoya calls out Floyd Mayweather for blockbuster rematch

Oscar De La Hoya wants to run it back with Floyd Mayweather down the line. If victorious in his next two outings, the former Golden Boy Promotions CEO is ready to re-enter the squared circle against 'Money'.

In an interview with DAZN, Oscar De La Hoya stated that his first two comeback fights would serve as tune-up bouts for the blockbuster rematch with Floyd Mayweather. If successful in finding his bearings inside the boxing ring, De La Hoya will call out his former rival for another round.

"I want to make the biggest comeback in boxing history," said Oscar De La Hoya. "I want to get two of these fights under my belt and get the timing ready. And [for my] third one, I want to call out Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather most recently traded blows with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in a boxing match under the Showtime banner. De La Hoya believes Mayweather wanted to showcase his striking prowess and decided to take on Paul in an eight-round exhibition bout.

"Well, look, I mean, I think Floyd, after that exhibition he did with Logan Paul, I think Floyd is feeling like he has to prove something once again inside the boxing ring. So, look, if I come out okay and my body feels great, I'm telling you my jab is feeling faster than ever. I think it's the 15 years that I didn't use it, I think its feeling better than ever. So, if I feel good in the next two fights that I have, I'm going to go out there and call Floyd," added Oscar De La Hoya.

Check out Oscar De La Hoya's interview with DAZN below:

Oscar De La Hoya wants to call out @FloydMayweather for a rematch 😮 pic.twitter.com/V6hOXFq84Q — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 19, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya will fight Vitor Belfor next

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort is set to challenge Vitor Belfort in a boxing match under the Triller Fight Club banner. The clash of the combat sports veterans will take place on September 11, per ESPN. The fight will likely go down in Las Vegas, per Ryan Kavanagh, CEO of Triiler Fight Club. The company is also planning to host a festival during the De La Hoya vs. Belfort fight weekend.

Oscar De La Hoya will face veteran MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in an exhibition boxing match under the Triller Fight Club banner on Sept. 11, promoter Ryan Kavanaugh told @Marc_Raimondi.



The Athletic first reported the news. pic.twitter.com/WhgT2CV9j8 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 17, 2021

