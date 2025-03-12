“My knockout power is superior”- Challenger Kana Morimoto insists her killer instinct is more lethal than champ Phetjeeja

Kana Morimoto believes she still has an ace up her sleeve against Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom. The Japanese stiker will look to dethrone the atomweight kickboxing world champion in the first of five world championship fights at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

While Kana is admittedly impressed by the Thai star's versatility on offense and defense, the challenger thinks they have a massive power discrepancy. 'Krusher Queen' plans to expose that hole on March 23, when they square off in front of her hometown fans at Saitama Super Arena.

Kana told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"I think Phetjeeja is a well-rounded athlete who can do everything, but I believe my knockout power in a single strike is superior to hers."

Phetjeeja is indeed best known for her rapid-fire offense, often drowning her opponents with punches in bunches. While the volume of those strikes can be overwhelming, Kana reckons they are not as damaging.

The Team Aftermath affiliate, on the other hand, believes her heavy strikes have more weight in them and carry more stopping power. As far as Kana is concerned, all it takes is one good connection on Phetjeeja's chin to turn the tides of victory in her favor.

Kana says beating Phetjeeja will cement her legacy

A four-time K-1 world champion, Kana has pretty much won everywhere she has gone throughout her distinguished career.

However, it's the ONE Championship world title that she covets the most. The 32-year-old veteran is hell-bent on proving her place as the best female striker in the world, a feat that she could achieve at ONE 172. 'Krusher Queen' said:

"I believe ONE Championship is the biggest organization in the world. If I win the belt under kickboxing rules, I think that will be the final accomplishment for me."

Fans in the United States and Canada can witness the blockbuster ONE 172: Tkaru vs Rodtang via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

