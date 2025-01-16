"My motivation is through the roof" - Fabricio Andrade fired up for the world title thriller vs. Kwon Won Il at ONE 170

Brazilian MMA superstar Fabricio Andrade welcomes the challenge of number three-ranked contender Kwon Won Il on Jan. 24 as part of the stacked ONE 170 card, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before he defends his ONE bantamweight MMA title against the South Korean athlete, Andrade spoke to the world's largest martial arts organization and revealed his excitement about finally competing again in mixed martial arts ruleset by saying:

"I'm very excited. I really want to fight and this desire is something very important for a fighter. Since I haven't fought for a long time, my motivation is through the roof."

'Wonder Boy' realized his dream of becoming a world champion in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 after beating then-kingpin and Brazilian knockout artist John Lineker with a fourth-round TKO finish.

Andrade attempted to become a two-sport world champion in November 2023 when he fought Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, but came up short after suffering a second-round knockout.

Fabricio Andrade looks to reassert his mastery over Kwon Won Il in their second meeting at ONE 170

The Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative want to prove that his first-round knockout win over 'Pretty Boy' in their first fight in June 2022 at ONE 158 was not a fluke.

Fabricio Andrade folded Kwon with an unforgiving body shot the first time, and he now aims to replicate it. He reiterated this intention through a recent Instagram post that he captioned:

"We are 11 days away, 24th of January, we're going for another finish. Thank you for your support #and STILL."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

