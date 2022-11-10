“My plan is aggression” - Saygid Izagakhmaev vows to push the tempo against Shinya Aoki

Dagestani athlete Saygid Izagakhmaev is determined to become a world titleholder in ONE Championship. The Russian fighter must first defeat Shinya Aoki at ONE 163 on November 19.

Aoki is a Japanese martial arts veteran with nearly 20 years of combat sports experience. Additionally, he has black belts in both judo and jiu-jitsu. Despite those credentials, the powerful Izagakhmaev recently claimed that he will defeat the former ONE lightweight king with his relentless aggression.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Izagakhmaev explained his game plan heading to the fight, saying:

“My plan is aggression. If he aggressively attacks, I will engage him just as aggressively. [The rest of the plan], I will show only in the fight."

The protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov added that he may be looking to finish things on the feet and will definitely be aiming for a performance bonus:

“I would like to finish this fight striking. I think it’s going to end this way. [My goal is] to win this fight ahead of time and shout from the ring: ‘[ONE CEO] Chatri [Sityodtong], give me my $50,000!’”

Saygid Izagakhmaev is in pursuit of the throne

With some of the best training in the world alongside MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, Izagakhmaev is confident that he will be able to rise to the top of the competitive ONE lightweight division within a year and a half.

While speaking to ONE Championship, he explained that he wants 'The Warrior' Christian Lee and no one can stop him. The 28-year-old said:

“I want [Christian Lee] to lose this fight. Let Kiamrian [Abbasov] win it and send the lightweight champion back to his division where we can fight together. I’m destined to be the lightweight champion, it’s only a matter of time. I think I will become the ONE world champion in half a year. I’m the new force in the lightweight division, and nobody will stop me.”

Current lightweight king Christian Lee will be moving up in weight to challenge for the welterweight throne against 'Brazen' Kiamrian Abbasov. Lee will be headlining ONE on Prime Video 4 on November 18, while Saygid Izagakhmaev will face Aoki at ONE 163 on November 19.

Saygid Izagakhmaev and Christian Lee might be on a collision course in 2023. Before the Dagestani athlete can challenge for the throne, though, he must first defeat MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

