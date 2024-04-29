"My prayers are with you and your family" - Conor McGregor consoles Francis Ngannou after devastating loss of 15-month-old son

Conor McGregor is praying for the best for Francis Ngannou during the most difficult period of his life.

Shortly after the news of Ngannou dealing with his infant son's death went viral, McGregor was amongst the first to send his best wishes to the former UFC heavyweight champion. The heavyweight posted a reaction to the news on X on April 29, expressing frustration with the situation and claiming he is 'tired.'

The news shocked the MMA world with many not realizing that 'The Predator' had a son with an unnamed romantic partner. Ngannou has successfully kept his personal life away from the public eye despite being a major star. However, he could not hold his emotions in after the tragedy and was met with open arms from several fans and fighters, including McGregor.

McGregor attempted to console the PFL fighter, commenting:

"I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time"

Ngannou last competed on March 8 in boxing, suffering the first knockout loss of his combat sports career at the hands of former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. 'The Predator' remains under contract with the PFL but has yet to debut in the smart cage.

Did Conor McGregor sign with the BKFC?

The BKFC arguably had its biggest event in promotional history on April 27 with Knucklemania IV and boosted its success on the night with a major announcement. During the live broadcast, president Dave Feldman announced that Conor McGregor had invested in the promotion and was now a part owner of the bare-knuckle boxing organization.

Conor McGregor has expressed interest in the BKFC in the past, facing off with Mike Perry in the ring after a previous win from 'Platinum.' However, McGregor is not a BKFC fighter and remains under contract with the UFC with a rumored two fights left in his deal.

'The Notorious' has stated his intent to re-sign with the UFC after his current contract expires but has also voiced his potential interest in the BKFC after his MMA career is over.