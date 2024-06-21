“My secret is to train the hardest” - Kongthoranee brings confidence ahead of crucial fight with Superlek

Thai fighter Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows he is up against a formidable opponent in his scheduled match next week but is confident of getting the job done, banking on good old hard work in training.

The 27-year-old Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya native will battle Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Friday Fights 68 on June 28 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Apart from notching a huge victory over one the best in the game at ONE Friday Fights 68, Kongthoranee is also out to extend his impressive winning streak in ONE Championship, which currently stands at seven straight.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Sor Sommai affiliate touched on the mindset he has as he girds for what could be the biggest fight in his career, saying:

"My secret [against Superlek] is to train the hardest and also to have a mindset that I have to do my best every time."

Watch the interview below:

Kongthoranee boasts of an impressive 8-1 record since making his ONE debut in February 2023. He was last in action in April, defeating fellow Thai fighter Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi by unanimous decision.

For his part, Superlek is coming off a decision victory over Japanese legend Takeru Segawa in January, where he successfully defended the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

To catch ONE Friday Fights 68, check your local listing for its availability in your area.

Kongthoranee sees Superlek as one major step in further advancing career

The two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai champion said his martial arts journey has already been eventful and will only be enhanced in his battle with 'The Kicking Machine.' He looks to capitalize on this by giving an impressive performance and winning.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"It's overwhelming -- from a country boy who became an athlete for a world-class sports organization."

"I still don't think I'm successful yet. It's only the beginning for me. I still have a long way to go. Every fighter wants to become a ONE wolrd champion, and I'm one of them, too."

Kongthoranee has been a professional Muay Thai fighter for a decade now and has an overall record of 68-15-1, with his last eight victories coming under ONE Championship.