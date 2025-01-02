“My style doesn't have any problems” - Johan Ghazali vows to stick by his aggressive ways against wild foe Johan Estupinan

The word tentative doesn’t exist in Johan Ghazali’s vocabulary. Even when facing an imminent threat in the form of undefeated Columbian buzzsaw Johan Estupinan, Ghazali promised to never change his style and trade fire with fire.

On Jan. 24, 'Jojo' will look to give 'Panda Kick' his first career loss in their highly-anticipated three-round flyweight Muay Thai war inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Estupinan has raced to a 4-0 start under the ONE banner, using feral striking that comes from all angles to overwhelm his opposition.

Johan Ghazali, meanwhile, also made a name for himself with the fiery attitude, with five of his six wins in the promotion coming by way of highlight-reel knockouts.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

While Estupinan is indeed a dangerous adversary, Ghazali confidently revealed that he has no plans of backing down at ONE 170.

The Malaysian-American sensation said in an interview during the ONE 170 virtual media day:

"There will be changes to my game, of course. But I'd like to stick to the same style because I feel my style doesn't have any problems. I just need to twitch a little bit of things in my style."

Johan Ghazali learning from interim featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon

Johan Ghazali has spent the bulk of his camp in Thailand for ONE 170 and has been sharpening his sword at Superbon Training Camp.

While 'Jojo' already has the talent, desire and charisma to become a world champion, being around one of the best strikers in the world will certainly do wonders for his young career.

In fact, Superbon has nothing but praise for the promising 18-year-old phenom. The Thai megastar told ONE:

"It's going good with Johan. He's active, he has a lot of energy, he's hungry. He's still young and he's hungry. I don't see kids who are 17 [18] so hungry to win, aggressive, and active in training. At 17 [18], everyone wants to play around. But him, he wants to be a big star. That is good for the young generation."

Superbon will also be in action at ONE 170, where he'll challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai crown in the main event.

ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.