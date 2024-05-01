"My teeth hurt from watching this" - Fans spellbound by boxing legend David Tua brutally opening a coconut

A video featuring former professional boxer David Tua has been doing the rounds on the internet.

'The Tuamanator' uploaded a video to his Instagram account and in the clip, he can be seen opening a coconut using only his teeth.

Check out the viral clip of David Tua below:

The astonishing act caught the attention of several fans on social media. Many took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the clip.

One person joked that just watching the video caused pain to their teeth:

"My teeth hurt from watching this."

Another person showed concern for the former heavyweight boxer's teeth:

"I just want him to take care of his teeth please."

One individual shared that they also tried to open the coconut in a similar manner once:

"I tried to do this s**t once... would not recommend."

Another user stated that the coconut could be fake, saying:

"Wouldn't be surprised if it's because they're fake."

After watching the clip, one user hailed Tua as their new favorite heavyweight boxer:

"My new favorite [heavyweight]."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to David Tua opening a coconut with his teeth

A look at David Tua's boxing career

David Tua started his professional boxing journey in December 1992 and competed in the sport for over two decades. 'The Tuanamator' started his career on an impressive note as he won all of his first 27 bouts, with 23 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Tua competed in a total of 59 fights and got his hand raised in 52 of them. The 51-year-old scored a whopping 43 knockouts during his professional career.

During his active days, Tua shared the squared circle with some prominent names like Hasim Rahman, Lennox Lewis and Chris Byrd.

Tua's last boxing outing took place in November 2013. He took on Alexander Ustinov for the vacant WBA Pan African heavyweight title. The night did not go well for the 51-year-old as he suffered defeat via unanimous decision.

After that, the heavyweight parted ways with the sport.