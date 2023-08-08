"My wife standing right behind me" - Caleb Plant gives real reason why he smacked Jermall Charlo in the face at Spence vs. Crawford weigh-ins

Caleb Plant recently spoke about his altercation with Jermall Charlo at the Spence vs. Crawford boxing match weigh-ins. The former IBF super middleweight champion was caught on video smacking the WBC middleweight champion with a clean left hook.

Plant and Charlo have been on bad terms since their social media back and forth last year. After Charlo called Plant a "stepping stone" to high-profile opponents, 'Sweethands' hit back by calling out Charlo for a fight before 2022 ends. However, that matchup never materialized.

Caleb Plant recently offered an explanation for his behavior during an Instagram Live session. The former IBF super middleweight champion claimed that Charlo instigated the situation by invading his personal space repeatedly despite being warned not to do so. He said:

"You know, grown man touch another grown man in his face, pulling on his beard real hard... I’ve got the decency to tell you not to do that again, and I don’t smash on you right there... You immediately grab my face again even harder, after I asked you not to do that no more....I got my wife standing right behind me, and I’m in a room full of my peers. I mean, what do you do?"

Conor McGregor reacts to Caleb Plant slapping Jermall Charlo at Spence-Crawford weigh-ins

Conor McGregor seemingly wasn't happy about Jermall Charlo letting Caleb Plant walk away after being slapped.

While Plant landed a clean left-handed smack on Charlo backstage at the Spence-Crawford weigh-ins, the situation was quickly diffused by security. The two boxers were safely separated, and they ultimately walked away.

The former two-division UFC champion reacted to the altercation by taking to Twitter and calling for Charlo to settle things right then and there. In a now-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' wrote:

“Get right back here this second, Sir, you’re going nowhere till we settle this dispute here and now. Wtf is going on there? Clean cracked, and let’s him walk out? No. Nope. Nah. Not a f***in’ hope”

Caleb Plant last challenged David Benavidez for the interim WBC middleweight title in March. 'Sweethands' lost the 12-round affair via unanimous decision. He previously lost his IBF super middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez in November 2021.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten Jermall Charlo last fought in June 2021, when he defended his WBC middleweight title for the fourth time against Juan Macias Montiel. He was initially slated to fight Canelo Alvarez later this year, but the matchup was scrapped. His twin brother Jermell will now face the Mexican world champion on September 30 in Las Vegas.