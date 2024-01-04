Mysterious Aussie strongman Tom Haviland labeled "a freak" by Joe Rogan opens up on possible JRE appearance

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is fascinated by athletes who push the boundaries of human physical potential. He regularly features a diverse array of guests from the fitness realm, engaging in insightful conversations to unravel the intricacies of their training regimens and the motivation that drives them.

In the past, Rogan hailed Australian strongman Tom Haviland as a "freak", who stands at an impressive 6'8" stature and weighs 346-pounds. Haviland has become a sensation in weightlifting despite his preference for a low-key lifestyle in a remote location in Queensland, Australia.

Known for his unusual training regimen, Haviland often opts for lifting outdoors while donning blue-collar workwear, as pointed out by Rogan. He boasts over 700,000 followers on Instagram and claims that he's in the pursuit of physical fortification, preparedness, and strength.

Reacting to Rogan's comments and the prospect of being featured on the Joe Rogan Experience in a recent interview with Daily Mail, Haviland stated:

"It'd be an amazing experience to be on his show, but I'm not sure I'd have enough interesting things to talk about to fill a whole podcast. It probably goes without saying at this point, but I'm a pretty boring guy who prefers the simple things in life."

"It's not in my personality to seek out attention or limelight and I've spent most of my life trying to avoid that. The interest my training has received has come as a big surprise to me, but it's been a very positive experience and I'm extremely grateful for it."

Rooster Teeth executive producer overtakes Joe Rogan in UK Spotify charts

The Joe Rogan Experience holds the distinction as one of the most popular platforms in the world today. Rogan, meanwhile, is hailed as a true titan in the space of digital audio content.

However, according to a report by Dexerto, Rogan's podcast has temporarily surrendered the top spot on the Spotify charts in the UK to a fresh entrant – former Rooster Teeth executive producer Burnie Burns.

Burns, who took a hiatus from the internet after leaving Rooster Teeth in 2020, launched his podcast, 'Morning Somewhere,' at the end of 2023, which has swiftly claimed the top spot in the UK charts.

Although Burns' podcast has occupied the No.1 spot in the UK charts, Joe Rogan Experience continues to dominate the United States and Australia charts.