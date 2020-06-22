Robert Drysdale defends his decision in Max Rohskopf fight

At UFC Vegas 3 we saw one of the worst cases of cornering and that says a lot. In the past few months, we have seen poor cornering in the famous Felecia Spencer and Anthony Smith case. In the Max Rohskopf fight at UFC Vegas saw it being pushed to a new high when we saw Robert Drysdale ask Max Rohskopf to continue his fight, despite being obviously exhausted.

Robert Drysdale defends his decision in social media post

Now in a video statement released on Instagram, Robert Drysdale, has decided to defend his stance and explain why he decided to encourage his fighter to continue the fight. Robert Drysdale said that he was doing what a coach would do and give his fighter the mental support he needed. Robert Drysdale said that he would expect the same from his coach and that is to push him to greatness. (MMA Junkie)

“I stand by what I did. I gave him the mental coach that he needed. I would expect the exact same thing from him if he was in my shoes – or any of my coaches for that matter. I expect nothing but greatness from the people around me. If they’re critiquing me, that’s love. That’s true love. That’s the only way to show you care for someone. It’s to make sure they’re giving the best version of themselves"

Robert Drysdale added that he was a responsible coach and would have stopped the fight the moment he noticed Max had suffered serious damage. Robert Drysdale added that Max was frustrated more than hurt and he could have even won the fight. He said that Max had won the first round, lost the second round and if he could turn things up in the third he could have won the fight.

"He wasn’t seriously hurt. I know he was not in harm’s way. He was just frustrated. I was trying to give him a push so he overcame that frustration. I still believe he could have won the fight. I felt he won the first round. I don’t see how he lost the first round. He definitely lost (the second) round. I think he thought he could’ve turned it in the third. Even if not in an exciting matter, he could have won a decision. That’s what I was trying to get him to do."

Robert Drysdale lastly said that he did call the fight out after the 60-second mark and said that as strategically the right thing to do.

"If you pay close attention, I did call the fight at the very last second,” Drysdale said. “I did the right thing. I exhausted the 60 seconds and at the very last second, I called it. Strategically, that was the correct thing to do. I don’t regret my decision at all"