Nabil Anane not entirely mesmerized by Superlek's victorious outing in Tokyo last year: "I was more impressed with Takeru"

Reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane said that he was entirely impressed by the unanimous decision win of Superlek Kiatmoo9 over Takeru Segawa during their ONE flyweight kickboxing world title match last January 2024 at ONE 165.

Instead, he was more amazed by the determination and perseverance of 'The Natural Born Crusher,' as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"I was more impressed with Takeru that he stayed for five rounds. He was very tough."

Watch Nabil Anane's full interview here:

The Thai-Algerian star was not in awe of 'The Kicking Machine's' inflicted damage on Takeru's thighs, which he made look like minced meat.

Anane is set to collide with Superlek in a championship rematch at ONE 172 on March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena in a unification bout for the division's 26-pound golden belt.

The 20-year-old phenom is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Nico Carrillo last January 2025 at ONE 170.

Nabil Anane excited to fight Superlek again to potentially avenge his loss

In another juncture of his interview with the South China Morning Post, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative has stated his excitement to have another crack against the reigning two-sport and two-division world champion.

According to Anane, he is looking forward to showcasing the improvements he had since their previous match in June 2023 because it made him a fighter:

"Thank you to him (Superlek), because it's because of him that I changed a lot. I was very happy that I went through all of this, and now I got a chance to get my revenge and all."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

