Nabil Anane reveals the touching gesture he did with his first fight purse as a young prospect: "I gave it to my dad"

The first fight purse Nabil Anane ever earned, he gave to his dad. That was 10 years ago when the six-foot-four Algerian-Thai sensation was only 11 years old. Competing in his first-ever fight, Anane went five rounds with his opponent and came out on top, earning a nice chunk of change for his performance.

But instead of spending it on typical kid things like toys and candy, he chose to give it to his father. During an appearance on Nickynachat, Anane said:

"I won, I won. In the first fight, I won. I fought five rounds. At that time, I was paid 1,000 baht for the first fight. For me, that was a lot. I was like, ‘Hey, I earned money.’"

He added:

"I was 11 years old. I earned money. I was happy when I got the money. And, I didn't keep it, I gave it to my dad."

Today, Nabil Anane is one of Muay Thai's biggest stars, earning big wins on martial arts' biggest global stage and taking home his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold in January.

Nabil Anane has emerged as one of ONE Championship's most exciting stars in 2025

Nabil Anane went from prospect to superstar at ONE 170, scoring a stunning first-round TKO over Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Since then, Anane has added another incredible victory, defeating Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch at ONE 172 in Japan.

Sitting on a seven-fight win streak, Anane is gearing up for a trilogy fight with Superlek, though no official date or location has been announced. But when the time comes, Anane will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold against one of the best strikers on the planet.

Until then, if you missed any action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

