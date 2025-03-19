  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Nabil Anane says focus is strictly on beating Superlek at ONE 172 and not the perks that come with it: "I just want the victory"

Nabil Anane says focus is strictly on beating Superlek at ONE 172 and not the perks that come with it: "I just want the victory"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 19, 2025 15:29 GMT
Nabil Anane (left) and Superlek (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Nabil Anane (left) and Superlek (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has set the record straight about his main motivation in his upcoming fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the unification of the division's championship, and that is to beat his former tormentor. Anane and Superlek will be part of the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 inside the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

Ahead of their championship rematch, the former talked to the South China Morning Post, where he reiterated this desire:

"Let's see. Because I got plenty of things already, and I don't really want these things. I don't know why I would have these things. But for now, let's see. I already got everything I want, you know? I just want the victory now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch Nabil Anane's full interview here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

'The Kicking Machine' drew first blood in their head-to-head battle in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 with a first-round knockout win. But since then, Nabil Anane has swept his last six fights to earn this second crack at 'The Kicking Machine.'

Ad

Nabil Anane expects a chess match with Superlek at ONE 172 in Japan

Since that first defeat to Superlek, Anane has made improvements and tweaks to his game, which is why forecasts a highly technical match with the reigning two-sport and two-division world champion.

Also, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative explained that a knockout finish for both of them is entirely possible, as he told the South China Morning Post:

Ad
"We are both technical fighters. So the fight will be very technical. We just have to both be careful and find those openings - whoever finds the opening should go for it, and maybe we could see a finish."

Fans can purchase the pay-per-view for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी