Nabil Anane says focus is strictly on beating Superlek at ONE 172 and not the perks that come with it: "I just want the victory"

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has set the record straight about his main motivation in his upcoming fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the unification of the division's championship, and that is to beat his former tormentor. Anane and Superlek will be part of the stacked ONE 172 card on March 23 inside the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ahead of their championship rematch, the former talked to the South China Morning Post, where he reiterated this desire:

"Let's see. Because I got plenty of things already, and I don't really want these things. I don't know why I would have these things. But for now, let's see. I already got everything I want, you know? I just want the victory now."

Watch Nabil Anane's full interview here:

'The Kicking Machine' drew first blood in their head-to-head battle in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22 with a first-round knockout win. But since then, Nabil Anane has swept his last six fights to earn this second crack at 'The Kicking Machine.'

Nabil Anane expects a chess match with Superlek at ONE 172 in Japan

Since that first defeat to Superlek, Anane has made improvements and tweaks to his game, which is why forecasts a highly technical match with the reigning two-sport and two-division world champion.

Also, the Team Mehdi Zatout representative explained that a knockout finish for both of them is entirely possible, as he told the South China Morning Post:

"We are both technical fighters. So the fight will be very technical. We just have to both be careful and find those openings - whoever finds the opening should go for it, and maybe we could see a finish."

Fans can purchase the pay-per-view for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

