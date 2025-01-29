Nabil Anane says interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title win “only the first step” in his ascent after ONE 170 showstopper

Nabil Anane’s career-defining victory at ONE 170 last Friday, January 24, is just the beginning of what he believes will be an era of dominance.

In front of a sold-out crowd at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai-Algerian phenom shocked the world by dethroning Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

The 6-foot-4 sensation took to Instagram to express his gratitude, assuring the team behind him that this triumph is merely the start of bigger things ahead:

“Thank you so much, you guys, my greatest team! We have won together, and this is only the first step. Much more is coming, Inshallah! I love all of you, guys!”

Anane’s stunning performance at ONE 170 saw him defy the odds against the heavily favored Carrillo, who entered the bout riding a dominant 15-fight winning streak.

Many viewed Carrillo as an unstoppable force, but the 20-year-old seized his golden opportunity in emphatic fashion.

Utilizing his exceptional reach, Anane systematically broke Carrillo down from the outside before unleashing the fight-ending sequence. A right hand sent the Scottish star crashing to the canvas for the first knockdown.

Though Carrillo made it back to his feet, Anane wasted no time in pressing forward. He launched a devastating high kick that folded“King of the North,” forcing a second standing eight-count.

Dazed but determined, Carrillo rose once more — only to be met with a relentless onslaught. A final, explosive combination capped off by another crushing right hand sent the Scotsman down for the third and final time, sealing the TKO victory in favor of Anane at 2:35 of the first round.

Nabil Anane’s next assignment booked for ONE 172

Nabil Anane will have little time to bask in his momentous win as an even bigger challenge looms on the horizon.

He is set to return to training camp in preparation for a highly anticipated showdown with lineal champion Superlek Kitamoo9 in a world title unification bout at ONE 171, scheduled for March 23 at the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Beyond the chance to unify the division, Anane will also have an opportunity for redemption — Superlek memorably knocked him out in his promotional debut nearly two years ago.

Now, with championship gold on the line, Anane is determined to flip the script in their long-awaited rematch.

