Nakrob Fairtex-Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi flyweight Muay Thai tiff headlines ONE Fight Night 32

A flyweight Muay Thai war that has knockout written all over it will headline ONE Fight Night 32, the world's largest martial arts organization's next American primetime spectacle on June 6. That evening, inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Thai sluggers Nakrob Fairtex and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi go toe-to-toe in a three-round contest.

Both striking warriors have surged to the upper echelons of the loaded division, and with a chance to break into the world title picture there for the taking, don't blink an eye when these two trade leather.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate has been a regular since debuting at ONE Friday Fights 2 with a unanimous decision triumph over Kyrgyzstan talent Sherzod Kabutov.

He's come out victorious in a couple more three-round scraps on the global stage, but his ability to put opponents to sleep has made him a must-watch.

The 26-year-old owns knockout wins over Chen Jiayi, Petputhai Or Bor Jor Nakhonpanom, Deduanglek Wankhongohm MBK, and Tagir Khalilov.

Most recently, the Pattaya-based martial artist sent Puengluang Baanramba to the shadow realm at ONE Friday Fights 101.

He'll be eager to let his fists loose against Jaosuayai's all-action style at ONE Fight Night 32. But make no mistake, Jaosuayai is blessed with just as much venom in his 'Art of Eight Limbs' arsenal.

Jaosuayai seeks to add to his impressive highlight-reel gallery at ONE Fight Night 32

The 23-year-old has finished five of his seven triumphs under the ONE spotlight inside the distance, and he's riding a huge wave of momentum after putting away battle-tested veteran Denis Puric in two rounds in March this year.

Given that both men love nothing more than a knockout, do not blink an eye when these two knockout savants lock horns inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Will Nakrob's fists wrap things early, or could Jaosuayai make it a trio of successive highlight-reel finishes at ONE Fight Night 32?

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

