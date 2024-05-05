Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery: Date, time, venue, undercard, streaming details, how to watch, and everything else you need to know

The Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery fight will witness the return of 'The Monster' to the squared circle for the first time since Dec. 2023. A professional boxing icon from Japan, Inoue is the reigning undisputed super bantamweight (junior featherweight) champion of the world.

Inoue holds the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring super bantamweight titles. Besides, Inoue is also a former undisputed bantamweight champion. He and Terence Crawford are the only male boxers of the four-belt era who've been an undisputed champion in two separate weight classes.

On the other hand, Mexico's Luis Nery is a former two-division world champion pugilist. Nery is a former WBC and The Ring bantamweight champion. He's also a former WBC super bantamweight titleholder.

Presently, the 31-year-old Inoue is scheduled to put his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line in a match against the 29-year-old Nery.

The Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery match will headline the highly-anticipated boxing event at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, May 6, 2024. The event will start at around 4 am ET in the US and 9 am GMT in the UK, per DAZN. Additionally, the main event entrances are expected to take place at approximately 6 am ET in the US and 11 am GMT in the UK.

As for the Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery streaming details, fans in the US can stream the fight on ESPN+, whereas UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports. The boxing matches advertised for the event have been listed below (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery fight card:

WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF super bantamweight (junior featherweight) title bout: Naoya Inoue (C) vs. Luis Nery

WBA flyweight title bout: Seigo Yuri Akui (C) vs. Taku Kuwahara

WBA bantamweight title bout: Takuma Inoue (C) vs. Sho Ishida

WBO bantamweight title bout: Jason Moloney (C) vs. Yoshiki Takei

Super bantamweight bout: TJ Doheny vs. Bryl Bayogos

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery: Japanese boxing great on calls to fight in the US

Naoya Inoue is a prominent sportsperson in Japan. Nevertheless, his critics have often opined that some of his contemporaries who fight in the United States of America enjoy comparatively greater global popularity.

Speaking to Ring Magazine earlier this year (2024), 'The Monster' addressed the same and asserted that he's previously fought in the US and would be open to fighting there again. He explained that name recognition and money are likely the motivating factors behind fighters wanting to compete in the US.

However, he emphasized that Japan has lately emerged as a strong market for fighters to earn fame and wealth. Citing the example of American boxer, and his former opponent, Stephen Fulton, he underlined that even athletes from lower weight classes can thrive in Japan. The undefeated Inoue, who's primarily competed in Japan, said:

"Nowadays, if you are successful in Japan, you can make millions even in the lighter weight divisions."