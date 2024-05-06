Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery: Full Results

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery culminated in a night of action as the pair went to war in order to decide who would be named the undisputed super bantamweight champion. The event took place on May 6 at the Tokyo Dome, Japan in front of a packed-out crowd of 50,000.

In the main event, undisputed super bantamweight champ Naoya Inoue put his undisputed status on the line against mandatory challenger Luis Nery. 'The Monster' was heading into the fight off the back of a KO win over Marlon Tapales in December while 'Pantera' had put away Froilan Saludar last summer.

Nery was hoping to cause the upset and nearly did just that as he landed a huge left hook that dropped Inoue to the canvas in the opening round, the first time he has been knocked down in his career.

The Japanese boxing star immediately responded, however, and landed a knockdown of his own in the second round as he took control of the fight. The power differential then proved apparent as Nery was visibly fading every time Inoue landed a combination.

Naoya Inoue continued his dominance and even began taunting his opponent in the fourth round before he once again dropped Nery in the fifth with a crushing left hook. The referee then waved the fight off in the sixth round as Inoue put Nery up against the ropes and landed an uppercut and right-hand combination to finish the fight.

Watch the Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery finish here:

In the co-main event, WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney attempted to defend his title against Yoshiki Takei.

Takei's gameplan was evident from the off as he hid behind his jab and managed to evade most shots thrown by Moloney. Takei was also warned after landing multiple low blows, however, and was eventually deducted a point in the second round.

The Japanese boxer continued to control the fight for the first five rounds and largely nullified any attempted offense by his opponent. Moloney did eventually rally in the sixth and had his best round so far as Takei visibly started to tire.

After some resurgence from Moloney, the pair then entered the final round and the Australian needed a finish as he tried to claw back a victory. Ultimately, it wasn't enough, and Yoshiki Takei was given the nod 117-110, 116-111, 116-111 on the scorecards, winning the WBO bantamweight title.

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery results: Takuma Inoue and Seigo Yuri Akui successfully defend their titles

Takuma Inoue, the younger brother of Naoya Inoue, put his WBA bantamweight title on the line for a second time when he faced mandatory challenger Sho Ishida at the Tokyo Dome.

In what proved to be shades of the main event, Inoue was also knocked down in the first round like his brother after Ishida launched a sharp counter jab to drop him to the canvas.

Inoue immediately bounced back in the second and took control of the fight in its entirety. His combination of punches and the power behind them meant Ishida was unable to build on any momentum from the first and needed a knockdown in the final round to stand any chance of victory.

The challenger was unable to find it and Inoue retained his title 118-109, 118-109, 116-111 on the scorecards.

In the opening bout of the main card, Seigo Yuri Akui successfully defended his WBA flyweight title for the first time against Taku Kuwahara.

The bout was a rematch of their 2021 clash, which saw Yurki Akui win the first outing via a 10th-round TKO. While he was unable to find a finish this time round, the 28-year-old dominated the bout with his pressure-heavy style and he took the fight via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111).

Catch the full main card results here:

Super bantamweight - Naoya Inoue def. Luis Nery via sixth-round KO (Undisputed super bantamweight title fight)

WBO bantamweight - Yoshiki Takei def. Jason Moloney via unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 116-111)

WBA bantamweight - Takuma Inoue def. Sho Ishida via unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 116-111)

WBA flyweight - Seigo Akui def. Taku Kuwahara via unanimous decision (118-110, 117-111, 117-111)

Super bantamweight - TJ Doheny def. Bryl Bayogos via eighth-round TKO.