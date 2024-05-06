Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery: Full video highlights

Naoya Inoue sucessfully defended his undisputed super bantamweight championship belts against challenger Luis Nery on May 6, 2024, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

Inoue continued his legacy as one of the most fearsome competers in boxing by once again showcasing his devastating power. He overcame being knocked down in the first round and went on to dominate Nery, dropping his opponent three times before the referee waved the bout off in the sixth round.

'The Monster', who is only the second man behind Terence Crawford to have become an undisputed champion in two weight classes, has built up an unparalleled resume of finishes in his divisions. Of his 27 wins as a professional, 24 have come by the way of knockout, which includes putting away notable names such as Marlon Tapales, Stephen Fulton, and Emmanuel Rodriguez.

Nery is no pushover, however, and presented a significant challenge to the champion. The 29-year-old brought his own firepower to the table and nearly caused the upset in the opening round.

Despite coming up short tonight, 'Pantera' had deservedly earned his challenger status after picking up wins over the likes of Froilan Saludar and Azat Hovhannisyan.

For fans who missed the boxing action, check out the video highlights of Inoue vs. Nery below:

Watch both Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery enter the Tokyo Dome here:

Nery gets his hands wrapped as he prepares for war:

The challenger warms up in his locker room ahead of his title bout:

Check out the walks of both men as they make their way to the ring at the Tokyo Dome:

Luis Nery stuns the crowd in the opening round as he knocks down Naoya Inoue with a huge left hand:

The action continues as the champ immediately responds in the second round by landing a knockdown of his own:

Inoue starts to take control of the fight in the fourth round and even taunts Nery:

'The Monster' is charging for yet another finish as he drops Nery for a second time in the fifth with a left hook:

Naoya Inoue then gets his KO as he stops Luis Nery in stunning fashion in the sixth round. The 31-year-old lands an uppercut and right hand combination that drops 'Pantera' to the canvas and the referee waves the bout off:

Check out Naoya Inoue's post-fight interview after his sixth-round KO win:

With this latest victory, the Japanese boxing star maintains his undisputed status and extends his undefeated record to 27-0 (24 KOs).