Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

Naoya Inoue is set to make his U.S. return after four years to defend his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super bantamweight titles against Ramon Cardenas. The boxing matchup will be held on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The co-main event is set to feature Rafael Espinoza making his WBO featherweight title defense against Edward Vazquez.
Inoue, known for his striking prowess, enters the title fight with a perfect undefeated record of 29-0, including 26 knockout finishes. In his recent boxing outing earlier this year, the Japanese secured a fourth-round knockout victory against Ye Joon Kim. Meanwhile, Cardenas (26-1) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Bryan Acosta this February. His sole loss came against Danny Flores in April 2017 via majority decision.
Notably, the 32-year-old is a heavy favorite going into the title fight.
What time is the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight?
The live coverage of the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas boxing event will start from 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST) and the main event ringwalks is scheduled from 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST).
How to watch the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight?
The American boxing fans will be able to watch the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas event on ESPN +. As for the fans in UK, they can witness it live on Sky Sports.
Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight card
Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas (undisputed super bantamweight titles)
Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez (WBO featherweight title)
Rohan Polanco vs Fabian Maidana (welterweight)
Emiliano Vargas vs Juan Leon (super lightweight)
Art Barrera Jr vs Juan Carlos Guerra (super welterweight)
Mikito Nakano vs Pedro Marquez (featherweight)
Ra'eese Aleem vs Rudy Garcia (featherweight)
Patrick O'Connor vs Marcus Smith (cruiserweight)