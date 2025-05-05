Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas just wrapped up. The boxing event took place on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and commemorated the 2025 Cinco de Mayo weekend. It featured seven fights across five weight classes, with the super bantamweight and featherweight titles on the line in the high-stakes main and co-main events. This article recaps the fights and explores Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas full results.

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Main card results

Main event: Super bantamweight - Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas (Undisputed title fight)

In the main event, Japan's Naoya Inoue was making the fourth consecutive defence of his undisputed super bantamweight championship.

Inoue started strong and won the first round, but Cardenas surprised everyone by dropping Inoue with a powerful left hook counter as the Japanese fighter pursued him with a flurry of punches.

Inoue responded with sharp boxing in Round 3; however, Cardenas' left hand continued to pose problems for him. As the fight progressed, Inoue tightened his defences and began to pressure the challenger, forcing him to focus on defending.

After the midway point of the fight, Inoue took control and aggressively pursued a finish, landing several powerful punches after trapping his opponent against the cage. Cardenas showcased strong resistance, countering with a few shots of his own.

As the volume piled up, Inoue scored his first knockdown in Round 7 with a series of straight right punches, but Cardenas managed to survive. In Round 8, the champion maintained relentless pressure, pinning Cardenas against the ropes and launching a barrage of vicious punches.

The referee stepped in to stop the fight when Cardenas failed to defend himself or respond effectively. Inoue was declared the winner by TKO, extending his finishing streak to 11 fights.

Official result: Naoya Inoue def. Ramon Cardenas by T/KO (R8, 0:45) (Undisputed title fight)

Co-main event: Featherweight - Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez (WBO title fight)

In the co-main event, Rafael Espinoza effectively utilized his height and reach to neutralize Edward Vazquez's attacks, ultimately earning a knockout victory. Espinoza maintained his distance with jabs and intercepting uppercuts, keeping Vazquez at bay.

Despite the relentless pressure from the champion, Vazquez continued to move forward. Throughout the middle rounds, Espinoza also focused on body shots, which drained Vazquez's stamina. As the rounds went on, Vazquez's face showed signs of the accumulated damage.

In Round 7, a hard body shot from Espinoza visibly hurt Vazquez. Seizing the opportunity, Espinoza launched a flurry of punches to both the head and body. With Vazquez unable to respond or defend effectively, the referee stepped in to stop the fight. With the TKO win, Espinoza retained his WBO featherweight title.

Official result: Rafael Espinoza def. Edward Vazquez by T/KO (R7, 1:47) (WBO title fight)

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Undercard results

Welterweight - Rohan Polanco vs. Fabian Andres Maidana

In the final fight on the undercard, Rohan Polanco systematically broke down Fabian Andres Maidana to retain the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title. Polanco displayed excellent ring generalship, establishing an early lead.

Maidana responded strongly in Round 3, delivering better combinations, but Polanco managed to reverse the momentum in the subsequent rounds. As Maidana began to fade in the later rounds, Polanco's jab became increasingly accurate.

The systematic breakdown culminated in Polanco knocking Maidana down with a body shot in the final round. Although the Argentine fighter managed to survive, Polanco unleashed a barrage of punches until the final bell, capping off his dominant performance.

Official Result: Rohan Polanco def. Fabian Andres Maidana by unanimous decision (100-89 X 3)

Featherweight - Mikito Nakano vs. Pedro Marquez Medina

Mikito Nakano made his U.S. debut with an impressive performance, defeating Pedro Marquez Medina by knockout on the preliminary card. The fight began evenly, but Nakano knocked Medina down twice in Round 2. The Puerto Rican boxer struggled to fully recover from these blows.

In Round 3, Nakano scored another knockdown, but Medina managed to survive and showed some improvement in Round 4. However, Nakano focused on attacking Medina's body with powerful shots, dropping him twice more. After seeing enough, the referee stopped the fight and Nakano was declared the winner by knockout.

Official Result: Mikito Nakano def. Pedro Marquez Medina by T/KO (R4, 1:58)

Featherweight - Ra'eese Aleem vs. Rudy Garcia

Ra'eese Aleem intelligently worked his way around Rudy Garcia's game plan to pull off a decision victory. Garcia was off to a good start, stringing better combinations more frequently. However, Aleem responded with snappy body shots mixed with head attacks, slowly taking over the fight as the rounds progressed.

Official Result: Ra'eese Aleem def. Rudy Garcia by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 99-91)

Super lightweight - Emilio Fernando Vargas vs. Juan Leon

Emilio Fernando quickly defeated Juan Leon, stopping him in the second round of their fight. A double jab followed by a right straight knocked Leon down in Round 2, but he managed to answer the ten count. Vargas then landed a couple of overhand punches to the side of Leon's head and finished with a powerful left uppercut, which sent Leon down again. This prompted the referee to stop the fight.

Official Result: Emilio Fernando Vargas def. Juan Leon by T/KO (R2, 1:40)

Super welterweight - Art Barrera Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Guerra

Art Berrera Jr. improved his professional boxing record to 9-0 with a TKO victory over Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. in the first fight of the night. Berrera was the more effective boxer from the start, landing impactful shots consistently.

As they headed into Round 6, the referee warned Guerra that he would stop the fight if he didn't defend himself properly. Berrera then caught Guerra with several uppercuts and hooks before delivering a powerful right hand, which led the referee to wave off the fight.

Official Result: Art Barrera Jr. def. Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. by T/KO (R6, 1:15)

