Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Full video highlights

Top pound-for-pound boxer Naoya Inoue returned to the United States after four years and put his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super bantamweight titles on the line against Ramon Cardenas. The boxing event took place on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Known for his striking prowess, Inoue's last 10 boxing victories have came via knockout. Notably, in his undefeated professional career of 29 fights, only three wins were by unanimous decision. The Japanese superstar is coming off a fourth-round knockout victory against Ye Joon Kim earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Cardenas is 26-1 in his professional career, out of which 14 wins were via knockout. The 29-year-old was competing in a world title fight for the very first time and was on a 14 fight win streak. In his recent boxing outing earlier this year, 'Dinamita' secured a a unanimous decision win over Bryan Acosta.

The main event is around the corner:

Footage of Naoya Inoue's walkout to the ring:

Both displayed their sharp jabs to start off the fight. Cardenas shocked everyone by dropping Inoue with a vicious left hook in the second round. Notably, the Japanese star suffered a knockdown for the second time in his professional career.

Inoue bounced back and started to punish Cardenas with his devastating attacks in the fourth round.

Cardenas managed to survive after Inoue showed his unrelentless pressure by pushing the American against the ropes in the sixth round.

Inoue dropped Cardenas with a powerful right hand in the seventh round.

Inoue picked up where he left off, landing powerful shots on Cardenas, causing the referee to interfere and end the title fight at the 0:45 mark of the eighth round, declaring him winner via TKO.

