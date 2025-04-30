  • home icon
  Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more 

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more 

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Apr 30, 2025 02:20 GMT
Naoya Inoue (left) faces Ramon Cardenas (right) on May 4 [Image courtesy: @toprank on Instagram]
Naoya Inoue (left) faces Ramon Cardenas (right) on May 4 [Image courtesy: @toprank on Instagram]

Japanese sensation Naoya Inoue faces Ramon Cardenas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 4. The event is promoted by Top Rank and co-promoted by Ohashi Promotions, Teiken, and Sampson Boxing. It consists of eight fights, spread across six different weight classes.

The main event is a super bantamweight clash between Inoue and Cardenas for the undisputed super bantamweight title. 'The Monster' boasts a flawless professional record of 29-0-0. He comes into this fight on the back of an impressive ten-fight knockout streak and will be hopeful of making his fourth successful title defense against Cardenas.

Inoue vs. Cardenas fight poster [Image courtesy: @t-mobilearena.com]
Inoue vs. Cardenas fight poster [Image courtesy: @t-mobilearena.com]

In the co-main event, Rafael Espinoza will be locking horns with Edward Vazquez for the third defense of his WBO featherweight title. Vazquez is known for his technical ability and is coming off a fourth-round stoppage victory over Kenneth Taylor. This will be followed by a welterweight bout between undefeated boxer Rohan Polanco and Fabian Maidana. He will be looking to capture the WBO title and hand Espinoza his first professional defeat.

Further down the card, Emiliano Vargas will face Juan Leon in a super lightweight matchup. Art Barrera Jr is set to face Juan Carlos Guerra in a super welterweight showdown. Earlier that evening, Mikito Nakano will lock horns with Pedro Marquez at featherweight, and Ra'eese Aleem will battle Rudy Garcia in another featherweight bout. The event will kick off with a cruiserweight bout between Patrick O'Connor and Marcus Smith.

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight schedule

The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight card is scheduled to start at 10 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 7:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for local American viewers. Fans in the United Kingdom can tune in to watch the fights at 1:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas main event ringwalks

Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas are expected to make their ringwalks for the main event at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T. / 4:00 AM B.S.T.

The scheduled main card

  • Undisputed super bantamweight title: Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas
  • WBO featherweight title: Rafael Espinoza vs. Edward Vazquez
  • Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs. Fabian Maidana
  • Super lightweight: Emiliano Vargas vs. Juan Leon
  • Super welterweight: Art Barrera Jr vs. Juan Carlos Guerra
  • Featherweight: Mikito Nakano vs. Pedro Marquez
  • Featherweight: Ra'eese Aleem vs. Rudy Garcia
  • Cruiserweight: Patrick O'Connor vs. Marcus Smith
Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

