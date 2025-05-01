  • home icon
  Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 01, 2025 16:28 GMT
Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas purses and payouts.
Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas purses and payouts. [Image courtesy: @dinamitacardenas on Instagram]

The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas clash is scheduled for this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round super bantamweight bout will feature Inoue defending his undisputed crown against Cardenas.

Inoue remains unbeaten with a perfect record of 29-0, including 26 victories by knockout. 'The Monster' was last seen in action in January, where he delivered a commanding fourth-round stoppage of Kim Ye-joon to successfully defend his undisputed status.

Meanwhile, Cardenas, boasting a solid record of 26-1 with 14 knockouts, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Bryan Acosta in February, which extended his win streak to 14 straight.

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: How much are both boxers reportedly going to earn?

As the highly anticipated Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas bout draws near, boxing enthusiasts are turning their attention to the potential earnings of Inoue and Cardenas. Although official payout figures have yet to be released, informed projections can be made based on their past fight purses.

'The Monster' stands as the more proven and decorated fighter, making it likely that he will command the lion’s share of the purse compared to Cardenas.

According to a report by Marca, Inoue earned approximately $7 million for his bout against Kim Ye-joon, a figure that included a significant share of the pay-per-view revenue. Now, the Japanese superstar is expected to receive a modest increase, with projected earnings in the range of $7.5 to $8 million for this weekend’s showdown.

Meanwhile, 'Dinamita', still not as widely recognized on the global stage, is poised to secure the biggest payday of his career in the upcoming clash. He is reportedly set to earn between $1 million and $1.5 million for facing Inoue.

Pranav Pandey

Pranav Pandey

With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.

His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.

Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.

Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.

Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections.

Edited by Pranav Pandey
