Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas clash is scheduled for this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round super bantamweight bout will feature Inoue defending his undisputed crown against Cardenas.
Inoue remains unbeaten with a perfect record of 29-0, including 26 victories by knockout. 'The Monster' was last seen in action in January, where he delivered a commanding fourth-round stoppage of Kim Ye-joon to successfully defend his undisputed status.
Meanwhile, Cardenas, boasting a solid record of 26-1 with 14 knockouts, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Bryan Acosta in February, which extended his win streak to 14 straight.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: How much are both boxers reportedly going to earn?
As the highly anticipated Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas bout draws near, boxing enthusiasts are turning their attention to the potential earnings of Inoue and Cardenas. Although official payout figures have yet to be released, informed projections can be made based on their past fight purses.
'The Monster' stands as the more proven and decorated fighter, making it likely that he will command the lion’s share of the purse compared to Cardenas.
According to a report by Marca, Inoue earned approximately $7 million for his bout against Kim Ye-joon, a figure that included a significant share of the pay-per-view revenue. Now, the Japanese superstar is expected to receive a modest increase, with projected earnings in the range of $7.5 to $8 million for this weekend’s showdown.
Meanwhile, 'Dinamita', still not as widely recognized on the global stage, is poised to secure the biggest payday of his career in the upcoming clash. He is reportedly set to earn between $1 million and $1.5 million for facing Inoue.