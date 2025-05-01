Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas showdown is set for this Sunday, May 4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round super bantamweight contest will see Inoue put his undisputed championship on the line against Cardenas.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The walkout to the ring, typically accompanied by electrifying entrance music, serves as a pivotal and emotionally resonant highlight in any high-stakes fight. Beyond just visual flair, these dramatic entrances amplify the energy in the arena, transforming it into a cauldron of anticipation and setting the tone for the bout that lies ahead.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

Although the official walkout songs for the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas showdown have yet to be announced, it’s worthwhile to look back at the entrance music each fighter has chosen in previous bouts.

Ad

With an undefeated professional record of 29-0, including 26 wins by knockout, Inoue is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today. The 32-year-old Japanese phenom is coming off a dominant fourth-round knockout of Kim Ye-joon in January, retaining his status as the undisputed champion.

When it comes to choosing his walkout song, 'The Monster' has established a signature tradition by entering the ring to the iconic sounds of 'Battle Without Honor or Humanity' by renowned Japanese musician Tomoyasu Hotei, a powerful track that gained international fame through its inclusion in the 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' soundtrack.

Ad

Ad

For his most recent appearance, however, Inoue opted for a different tone, selecting 'Departure' by Sato Naoki from the Japanese romantic drama series 'Good Luck' as his walkout song.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cardenas, who holds a professional record of 26-1 with 14 knockouts, is riding the momentum of a commanding unanimous decision victory over Bryan Acosta in February. The 29-year-old American is currently on a 14-fight win streak and last tasted defeat in April 2017 against Danny Flores.

'Dinamita' has previously made his ring walk to 'Mas Altas Que Bajadas' by Natanael Cano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.