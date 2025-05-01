Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The highly anticipated Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas showdown is set for this Sunday, May 4, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round super bantamweight contest will see Inoue put his undisputed championship on the line against Cardenas.
The walkout to the ring, typically accompanied by electrifying entrance music, serves as a pivotal and emotionally resonant highlight in any high-stakes fight. Beyond just visual flair, these dramatic entrances amplify the energy in the arena, transforming it into a cauldron of anticipation and setting the tone for the bout that lies ahead.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?
Although the official walkout songs for the Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas showdown have yet to be announced, it’s worthwhile to look back at the entrance music each fighter has chosen in previous bouts.
With an undefeated professional record of 29-0, including 26 wins by knockout, Inoue is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today. The 32-year-old Japanese phenom is coming off a dominant fourth-round knockout of Kim Ye-joon in January, retaining his status as the undisputed champion.
When it comes to choosing his walkout song, 'The Monster' has established a signature tradition by entering the ring to the iconic sounds of 'Battle Without Honor or Humanity' by renowned Japanese musician Tomoyasu Hotei, a powerful track that gained international fame through its inclusion in the 'Kill Bill Vol. 1' soundtrack.
For his most recent appearance, however, Inoue opted for a different tone, selecting 'Departure' by Sato Naoki from the Japanese romantic drama series 'Good Luck' as his walkout song.
Meanwhile, Cardenas, who holds a professional record of 26-1 with 14 knockouts, is riding the momentum of a commanding unanimous decision victory over Bryan Acosta in February. The 29-year-old American is currently on a 14-fight win streak and last tasted defeat in April 2017 against Danny Flores.
'Dinamita' has previously made his ring walk to 'Mas Altas Que Bajadas' by Natanael Cano.