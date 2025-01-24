Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The build-up to the Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim matchup has been filled with twists and turns. Nevertheless, fight night is finally here, and we're close to witnessing the legendary Inoue's much-awaited return to the squared circle.

Inoue holds the big four belts -- WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF -- at super bantamweight (aka junior featherweight). He's thereby the undisputed champion in that weight class. The undefeated Japanese fighter, who's won world titles in four separate divisions, is beheld as one of the most skilled pugilists and dangerous KO artists ever. He's also the current Ring Magazine super bantamweight kingpin.

Originally, Inoue was booked to fight unbeaten Australian pugilist Sam Goodman on Dec. 24, 2025. However, as reported by ESPN in December, Goodman suffered a cut over his eye while sparring that forced him to withdraw. Their fight was rescheduled to go down on Jan. 24, 2025. Unfortunately, Goodman's cut reopened during a sparring session earlier this month, and he withdrew again.

Presently, undisputed super bantamweight champion Inoue is scheduled to defend his titles against South Korea's Ye Joon Kim. The card features other intriguing matchups too.

What time is Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim?

Initially, for fans in the United States of America, the Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim fight card was expected to start at 4:15 am ET / 1:15 am PT on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. It's currently believed that the main card starts at that time. Speaking of the event overall, the prelims would come first.

As indicated by DAZN's latest listings, the start time for the event, including the prelims, is 2:30 am ET / 11:30 pm PT on Friday / Thursday (Jan. 24 / Jan. 23). The main event walkout timings are as previously reported, likely to come around 6 am ET / 3 am PT.

Meanwhile, for viewers in the United Kingdom, the event starts at 8:30 am BST on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. The main event fighter entrances would come approximately at 12 pm BST. The main event entrance timings could vary, depending on the preceding fights' durations.

Check out the Inoue vs. Kim fight card and main event walkout timings below:

Country Main card Main event U.S.A. 2:30 am ET / 11:30 pm PT (Jan. 24 / Jan. 23) 6 am ET / 3 am PT (Jan. 24) U.K. 8:30 am BST (Jan. 24) 12 pm BST (Jan. 24) U.A.E. 11:30 am GST (Jan. 24) 3 pm GST (Jan. 24) India 1 pm IST (Jan. 24) 4:30 pm IST (Jan. 24) Brazil 4:30 am BRT (Jan. 24) 8 am BRT (Jan. 24) Australia 5:30 pm AEST (Jan. 24) 9 pm AEST (Jan. 24)

How to watch Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Inoue vs. Kim fight card live on ESPN+. On the other hand, fans in the U.K. can watch the fights live on Sky Sports.

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim venue

The Inoue vs. Kim boxing event is booked to take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim fight card

Per the latest listings, the fight card headlined by Inoue vs. Kim is as follows (*please note that the fight card is subject to change):

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and Ring Magazine super bantamweight titles)

Goki Kobayashi vs. Yuni Takada (minimumweight)

Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai (welterweight)

Tsubasa Narai vs. Kai Watanabe (lightweight)

Toshiki Shimomachi vs. Misaki Hirano (super bantamweight)

