Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim: Full video highlights

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim took place for the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring super bantamweight world titles on Jan. 24 in a much-anticipated clash. The full video highlights are here for fans who were unfortunate enough to miss out on the live action.

Inoue was initially set to face off against Australian Sam Goodman, with the fight scheduled for Dec. 24, 2024. But Goodman suffered a cut above his eye, forcing the bout to be moved to Jan. 24. However, the title challenger found himself unlucky as the cut re-opened ahead of the rescheduled date, forcing him out of the bout.

Kim stepped up to replace the Australian in arguably the biggest fight of his career so far. The title challenger was hoping to score an upset victory over Inoue that would have been discussed for generations, but unfortunately suffered a fourth-round KO loss.

Trending

Catch the Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim winner announcement below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim: Full highlights

Naoya Inoue entered the ring looking focused and he began the fight in the same fashion, taking the center of the ring from the opening bell. The undefeated champion landed several thudding body shots through Round 1, with Ye Joon Kim appearing slightly tentative.

'The Monster' took Round 1 in a composed start to the fight.

Round 2 saw Inoue begin to search for his kill shots after feeling out his opponent in the opening stanza. The 31-year-old continued to apply the pressure through the second round as he continued to open up with big shots.

Inoue continued his positive momentum and secured the second round as well, leading 2-0 on the scorecard.

Round 3 saw Kim begin to unload with shots of his own, landing to the head of the champion several times. Inoue targeted the body of his opponent, looking to use his uncanny power to shut off Kim's liver. It was the closest round of the fight so far, with Inoue taking a 3-0 lead.

The champion continued to ramp up the pressure going into Round 4, and Inoue's search for a finish was found in the fourth round after landing a huge straight right hand. He successfully defended his super bantamweight throne for a third time.

Check out the Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim knockout below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.