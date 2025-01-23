Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim: Live round-by-round updates

Naoya Inoue, the reigning undisputed super bantamweight champion, is set to defend his titles against Ye Joon Kim, a late replacement for Sam Goodman, on Jan. 24 at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. Inoue, with a flawless record of 28-0, boasting 25 knockouts, has built a reputation as one of the most dominant fighters in the sport.

The Japanese boxing star combines relentless pressure, precision, and explosive power, making him a nightmare for any opponent. Kim, on the other hand, enters this bout with a record of 21-2-2, including 13 knockouts. Despite being a former holder of regional titles like the WBC Youth and WBO Oriental championships, Kim faces a daunting task against Inoue.

Standing an inch shorter than the champion, Kim lacks the reach and physical advantages to cause problems for Inoue. However, as a late replacement, Kim has the element of unpredictability on his side. Experts suggest that to stand a chance, he must resist Inoue's pressure early, land counterattacks, and maintain composure.

With Inoue riding a nine-fight knockout streak, the odds are heavily in his favor. The fight is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24. The undercard will start at 4:00 AM ET / 1:00 AM PT, and the main-event ring walks are expected around 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT. Fight fans can stream the event live on ESPN+ or DAZN.

Round 1

Inoue patient in his approach, parrying shots and waiting for the right opening. He lands a quick jab behind Kim's right hand. Inoue corners his opponent against the ropes and lands two strong jabs. Inoue lands a straight right to the body and misses with the follow-up punch up top.

Our Score: 10-9 Inoue

Round 2

Inoue in cruise control as he opens up with body shots. The Japanese star darts in and out to line up the powerful right hand. Kim opens up with a few punches. Stifling jab and right-hand lands for Inoue. Inoue eats a left hand from Kim and counters with a chopping right hand.

Our Score: 10-9 Inoue

Round 3

Thudding right hand to the body from Inoue. He goes body-body and head to score. Inoue slightly misses with the right hand which could've been a decisive blow. He hurts Kim with straight blows and tracks him across the ring to find the closing blow.

Our Score: 10-9 Inoue

Round 4

Inoue smells blood and is inching closer to the finish. The power of Inoue shows its effect with a visible swelling on Kim. Hard left hook from Inoue stifles Kim and he swarms his opponent against the ropes. He follows up with a left hook and a one-two combination that drops his opponent. And that's a wrap!

Official Result

Naoye Inoue defeats Ye Joon Kim via knockout at the 2:25 mark of Round 4

