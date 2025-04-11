Nassourdine Imavov shuts down Caio Borralho, demands he step up before earning clash

Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho engaged in an online back-and-forth, with the former recently responding to the latter. This kicked off when Borralho took to X yesterday to post scathing messages about Imavov without directly addressing him by name and instead referring to him as 'French P***y.'

In a series of tweets, 'The Natural' alleged that the UFC reached out to 'The Sniper' about fighting the former in a number one contender bout and intimated that the latter elected not to take the fight. While Imavov is the number one ranked contender after finishing former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this year, Borralho has been curiously on the outside.

The No. 6 ranked UFC middleweight has been on the sidelines since his victory over former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier last Aug. and seems hungry to return to the octagon.

In response to the above remark, Imavov's team shared a statement that was relayed directly from the surging UFC middleweight contender, who said:

"Let him beat a top 5 guy. Let him prove he's worth it like I did, then I'll knock him out!"

Check out Nassourdine Imavov's comments below:

Nassourdine Imavov and a UFC rematch fans want to see him in

Nassourdine Imavov occupies the top contender spot in the UFC's 185-pound hierarchy but is in a curious spot with an as-of-yet unconfirmed but heavily theorized middleweight title fight between champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev supposedly in the works.

Some in the mixed martial arts community want to see him run it back with the last man to fight du Plessis for the belt. An X account tweeted out this sentiment.

"Him and [Sean] Strickland should run it back if he's not going to get the next title shot."

'The Sniper' and 'Tarzan' running it back for a sequel clash could serve as a bit of redemption for Imavov, as the last loss that he suffered was against Strickland in Jan. 2023 by unanimous decision.

