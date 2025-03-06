Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price fight is scheduled to headline an all-women boxing card. Jonas' showdown with Price, in particular, has generated considerable buzz in its build-up. It's viewed by many as a notable title clash between the old guard and the new generation of boxers.

Jonas' most recent fight witnessed her outpoint Ivana Habazin, to defend her IBF women's welterweight championship and capture the WBC women's welterweight championship, in December 2024.

The 40-year-old British boxer, who boasts a notable amateur boxing pedigree as well, has competed against the very best in the professional boxing domain over the years. Jonas is revered not only for the world titles she's won -- with her being a two-weight champion -- but also for her longevity in the sport.

Meanwhile, Lauren Price's most recent match inside the squared circle saw her defeat Bexcy Mateus via TKO to successfully defend her WBA, Ring Magazine, and IBO women's welterweight championships in December 2024. Price became an Olympic gold medalist during her amateur boxing career and has seen considerable success in the professional ranks as well.

Both fighters' respective titles would be up for grabs in this fight, which would crown a unified champion at 147 pounds. They'll headline a card promoted by BOXXER, which features several other exciting fights too.

What time is Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price?

For fans in the United States of America, the Jonas vs. Price fight card starts at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on Friday, March 7, 2025. The Jonas vs. Price headlining matchup's fighter walkouts can be expected at around 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the Jonas-Price card starts at 7 pm GMT on Friday, March 7, 2025. The Jonas-Price main event fighter entrances are likely to come at approximately 10 pm GMT.

One ought to note that the timings of the main event fighter walkouts/entrances could vary based on the preceding fights' duration.

Check out the Jonas vs. Price fight card's timings below:

Country Main card Main event U.S.A. 2 pm ET / 11 am PT (March 7) 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT (March 7) U.K. 7 pm GMT (March 7) 10 pm GMT (March 7) U.A.E. 11 pm GST (March 7) 2 am GST (March 8) India 12:30 am IST (March 8) 3:30 am IST (March 8) Brazil 4 pm BRT (March 7) 7 pm BRT (March 7) Australia 5 am AEST (March 8) 8 am AEST (March 8)

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the fight card, headlined by Jonas vs. Price, live on Peacock. Viewers in the U.K. can watch the Jonas-Price fight card live on Sky Sports.

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price venue

The highly anticipated event, starring Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, is booked to transpire at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price fight card

Per the latest listings, the BOXXER-helmed card -- titled 'Unstoppable' -- would feature the following boxing matches (*the fight card is subject to change):

Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price (WBA, WBC, IBF, and Ring Magazine women's welterweight titles)

Caroline Dubois (C) vs. Bo Mi Re Shin (WBC women's lightweight title)

Chloe Watson (C) vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna (European women's flyweight title)

Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman (featherweight)

Cindy Ngamba vs. Kirstie Bavington (middleweight)

Francesca Hennessy vs. Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (super bantamweight)

