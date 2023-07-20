Nate Diaz drops bombshell one-word verdict on UFC return

Nate Diaz last fought at UFC 279, submitting Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the main event, in what would be his last fight in the promotion. Diaz is currently on the last leg of his training camp against Jake Paul, who he will face in a boxing match on August 5th in Dallas, Texas.

One could expect Diaz not to return to mixed martials arts, considering how lucrative the world of boxing is. However, the Stockton scrapper hasn't closed the doors on a potential UFC return yet.

While speaking to Bradley Martyn, when asked if he would potentially make his UFC return someday, Nate Diaz said the following:

"Yeah."

Skip to 19:45 for Nate Diaz on his return to the UFC:

After having a sip of water, Diaz elaborated on his response with:

"I'm going to get this fight [with Jake Paul first]. Everything changes with every fight. People don't understand that everything changes with every fight. Like the fight show last week, and every fight show that happens changes the whole f*****g, how do you say? There's a whole bracket - when a fight happens, everything changes, you know?

Diaz is alluding to the fact that he is open to fighting whichever fight has the potential to rake in massive numbers. With that being said, and Diaz himself referencing a possible UFC return, one wouldn't be remiss to hope for a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy bout.

"This guy actually thinks he'll beat everybody's f*****g a*s" - Nate Diaz on Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is set to make his boxing debut against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, on August 5th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. While talking about big money fights, and a potential UFC return with Bradley Martyn, the younger Diaz let loose a barrage of insults towards his upcoming opponent.

Here's what Diaz said:

"M*therf*****s, piling on Jake Paul - Jake Paul coming in and seen yelling crazy sh*t at people. I didn't like it, dude, this guy actually thinks he'll beat everybody's f*****g a*ses. And he's louder than all you fools who are really beating peoples' a*ses."

The younger Diaz brother continued:

"So now I have to step the f**k out to box real quick and whip this m*therf****r's a*s so everyone knows who's the real a*s-whipper. You understand what I'm saying?"

In the same interview with Bradley Martyn, Diaz took shots at Paul for also disrespecting Conor McGregor and 'dissing his wife'.