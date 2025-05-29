Nate Diaz expresses interest in potential Belal Muhammad fight with bold preview in recently released footage

Nate Diaz recently expressed interest in potentially fighting former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. The Stockton native is eyeing a return to the promotion after nearly three years away from the sport.

'Remember The Name' lost his welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, ending his reign as the undisputed champion. On his YouTube channel, Diaz reacted to the fight live and challenged Muhammad to a potential fight. He said:

"I don't know [Jack Della Maddalena]. S***, I’ll fight Belal’s ass. I think I’d beat the s*** out of Belal Muhammad."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:

Nate Diaz discusses his potential UFC comeback

After defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in 2022, Nate Diaz left the promotion and ventured into the boxing scene. The Stockton native faced Jake Paul in 2023, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss. However, he redeemed himself by beating Jorge Masvidal via split decision in July last year.

In his recent appearance on The HJR Podcast, Diaz touched on his potential return to the UFC, stating:

"I plan on going back to UFC. If they'll have me, I would like to go back and f****** whoop someone's a** there. I'm not fighting at [155 pounds] though. Right now I'm not fighting there, because there's nobody to fight, really. I don't really have a name in my mind right now in the UFC, that's why I'm not there right now. I'd be there though if there was somebody that I wanted to go fight."

He continued:

"Whenever he's [Conor McGregor] back, I'm sure we're going to fight. Me and him for sure got unfinished [business]. I think he's the same position I am in. Those are the guys right there who I would want to fight, like Max Holloway. I would like to fight the other guy too, [Ilia] Topuria. But he's smaller than me."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (9:25):

