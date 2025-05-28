Nate Diaz goes scorched earth on Justin Gaethje and Bo Nickal for seemingly disrespecting him: "I remember what you said"

Nate Diaz is not happy with current generation of fighters as he went off against Justin Gaethje and Bo Nickal for allegedly disrespecting him. Diaz expressed his displeasure with Gaethje and Nickal for trying to provoke him by their comments in the past.

Diaz is one of the notable names to fight in the multi-bilion dollar MMA organization. Despite never winning a UFC gold, the Stockton native established a reputation for himself, with the bulk of fans tuning in to watch him fight. However, the 40-year-old was offended by the behavior and provocative statements reportedly made by the current batch namely Gaethje and Nickal.

Diaz recenttly made an appearance on The HJR Podcast and voiced his disappointment, saying:

''You guys are all O.G.’s to me and now that I think about it, it’s only like three or four years ahead of me. But now these fools that are like 10 years younger in the UFC after me or 12 years after me, and they’re like ‘Nate Diaz, you’re a bi*ch.’ I’m like why are you talking to me like that motherf*cker? Just all them fools.''

He continued by taking a dig at Gaethje and Nickal:

''Like Justin Gaethje, when he came out...He’s like, ‘He’s a f*cking this and he’s that.’ I’m like, bro...I should f*cking beat your a*s when I see you...That Bo Nickal dude was talking to somebody about me, like dissing on me, and I’m like bi*ch, f*ck you...I’m with it though. Good but be about it [when you see me]. I’m like f*ck you, bi*ch and you’re like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I remember what you said.”

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (2:56):

Nate Diaz discusses his potential UFC return

Nate Diaz left the organization after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in 2022 and ventured into the boxing scene, facing Jake Paul and former opponent Jorge Masvidal.

However, in the aforementioned podcast interview, Diaz opened up about making an octagon comeback. The 'TUF' alumni wanted to face fighters like Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, saying:

''I plan on going back to UFC. If they'll have me, I would like to go back and f*cking whoop someone's a*s there. I'm not fighting at (155 pounds), though...Whenever he's [Conor McGregor] back, I'm sure we're going to fight. Me and him for sure got unfinished (business). Got to happen. Those are the guys right there who I would want to fight, like Max Holloway'' [9:25]

