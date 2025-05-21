Nate Diaz and Jake Shields get jumped as Russian reality fight show descends into chaos

Chaos ensued on the set of Russian MMA show, ALF Reality in Thailand, as Nate Diaz and Jake Shields got involved in a brawl with numerous individuals on the show. Shields, who is a member of famed MMA stable 'The Scrap Pack' together with the Diaz Brothers and Gilbert Melendez, posted a video on YouTube to explain what happened.

Ad

The show, styled to be the Russian version of the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter, will have Nate Diaz and Jon Jones as the opposing coaches.

During a taping inside the fighter house, the participants were getting introduced to the coaches. One fighter, who is known to be a lose cannon in the house, started aggressively talking trash to Diaz.

The younger Diaz Brother didn't take this lightly and swiftly handed the Russian fighter his trademark Stockton Slap. What happened next a brawl that progressively got worse as other people - including the crew of the show - started attacking both Nate Diaz and Jake Shields.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After two or three times that the fight got separated, Shields got fed up of the Russian guy and took him on himself. He then recounted:

"I went to mount him. I was pissed off at that point. I was trying to make an example with this guy so fighters would stop testing us. And right when I started to go off on him, I got just blitzed from the side..So a couple of guys started blitzing me, which to me seemed like they were a crew working there not the fighters."

Ad

Check out Jake Shields' comments below (17:54):

Ad

After brawl in Thailand, Jake Shields and Nate Diaz decide to leave the show

Jake Shields recalled that once he realized that even the crew were trying to fight them, he decided to de-escalate the situation and go back to the hotel with Nate Diaz. As it turned out, the Russian fighter that Diaz slapped was running around town after, looking for him.

Ad

Not that the 'Scrap Pack' members were afraid of an unknown Russian wannabe fighter chasing clout, but it was at this point that the two MMA pioneers decided to just pack it up and leave the show entirely. Shields said:

"We're like, 'We're not doing the show', you know. They were trying to renegotiate something but it's like, 'Why are we going to go back and film a show when they're constantly being... You know, it's one thing fighting the fighters, which is why I went out there with Nate. I thought it was a possibility [that] some of these fighters would try to test him but when you have potentially the crew, you know, hitting you too, it's like, 'No f*ck that." (19:46 onwards in the aforementioned video)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.