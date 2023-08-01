Nate Diaz picks a new opponent for Conor McGregor; says 'Notorious' beats Michael Chandler easy

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz has picked a new opponent for Conor McGregor's return while claiming that the Irishman would beat Michael Chandler in their potential fight.

The saga of Conor McGregor's return to the UFC octagon continues with uncertainty. Although it was initially announced that he would face Michael Chandler this year, the fight appears unlikely to happen due to McGregor missing the USADA deadline that would have allowed him to compete in 2023.

As a result, there are doubts about whether the matchup with Chandler will take place at all, leading to speculation that McGregor may end up facing a different opponent upon his return to the octagon.

Speaking of the same during a recent interview with All Out Fighting, Conor McGregor's former two-time opponent Nate Diaz claimed that the Irishman would easily beat Chandler but expressed his concerns about the fight actually happening. He said:

"Chandler is a nice a guy but he's gonna....he's not gonna win. I don't think they're gonna fight though."

Further, Nate Diaz suggested that Conor McGregor should fight Justin Gaethje upon his return to the UFC. He said:

"I think Conor and Gaethje should fight. I think that will probably be nice but Gaethje might just act like he's too cool or something but it shows how much a nerd he is."

Conor McGregor claimed to be the "real BMF" following Justin Gaethje's win at UFC 291

Justin Gaethje was back in action this past weekend at UFC 291. 'The Highlight' went up against Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch with the vacant BMF title on the line. After losing their 2018 matchup via TKO in the fourth round, Gaethje avenged his loss by knocking out his opponent in the second round with a head kick and won the BMF title in the process.

Reacting to the same, Conor McGregor seemingly called out Justin Gaethje in a pair of now-deleted tweets. He said:

"Justin, I'll slap you around"

In a tweet that followed, the former two-division UFC champion called himself the "real BMF" and appeared to have moved on from a potential fight against Michael Chandler. McGregor said:

"I'm the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I'm in it to launch shots, f**k chandler, you want it call for it"

