Nate Diaz responds to Leon Edwards' call-out with classic Conor McGregor meme

Nate Diaz has responded to Leon Edwards’ call-out with a classic Conor McGregor meme.

MMA legend and UFC icon Nate Diaz took to his official Twitter account to put forth a rather concise tweet. It featured an image that shows Leon Edwards’ face Photoshopped on Jeremy Stephens’ body at the infamous UFC 205 press conference.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners... let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

And who the fuck is this ? pic.twitter.com/V4SYsZqFWq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2021

“Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners... let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one,” Leon Edwards’ tweet aimed at Nate Diaz read.

Nate Diaz responded to Edwards’ aforementioned tweet with the Conor McGregor meme. Diaz added a statement to his tweet that read:

“And who the f*** is this ?”

Nate Diaz harked back to a memorable Conor McGregor press conference

Conor McGregor (left); Jeremy Stephens (right)

It was in September 2016 when the infamous "who the f*** is that guy" moment was immortalized in combat sports history. At a press conference ahead of the highly anticipated UFC 205 event that was set to take place in November 2016, Conor McGregor stole the show by breaking out his trademark trash-talking skills against his UFC rivals.

Then-UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor was moving up to the lightweight division to challenge then-UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez for the latter’s title.

'The Notorious One' was seemingly unstoppable in his witty remarks during the press conference. UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens happened to be one of the victims of McGregor’s trash talk that evening.

One of the journalists at the press conference asked Conor McGregor which one of the fighters present at the press conference would give him the hardest fight. As McGregor was about to answer, Jeremy Stephens interrupted.

“Right here. Right here; the hardest-hitting 145-pound, the real hardest-hitting 145’er, right here. This guy (Conor McGregor) TKO’s people. When I knock people out, they don’t f*cking move.”

Conor McGregor then paused a bit, turned, and asked: “Who the f*** is that guy? Who the f*** is that guy?”

The majority of people present at the press conference, including many of the fighters, burst out laughing after hearing Conor McGregor utter that phrase in the manner in which he did.

While Stephens hit back by claiming that Conor McGregor knew who he was, the consensus was that McGregor had already gotten the better of their banter.

We just had to...



Conor McGregor. Jeremy Stephens. One of the all-time great press conference moments.



"Who the **** is that guy?" 😂#UFC246 | Jan 18 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/MvGBcwR6OZ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 10, 2020