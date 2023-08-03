Nate Diaz shoots down Jake Paul's $10 million offer for MMA fight under PFL, offers alternatives - "I don't fight for that organization"

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz is set to take on YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a boxing matchup this Saturday, August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Ahead of their scheduled 10-round boxing bout, Diaz responded to Paul's offer to meet in a mixed martial arts setting next. Paul claimed to have offered $10 million to face Diaz in an MMA fight in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Diaz responded with regards to Paul's offer and declined to fight in the PFL. He did not rule out a possible fight but maintained that it will not be under the banner of the PFL:

“I don’t fight for that organization. If we do something, we’re going to do something real. Co-promotion, if anything."

Diaz also commented on his future by mentioning a return to the UFC as an option:

"It will probably either be back in the UFC, or do something like this in an MMA style – or boxing, either one."

Nate Diaz left the UFC after spending 15 years with the promotion and last fought in September 2022 at UFC 279. He beat Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission.

Check out his full comments below (2:34):

Jake Paul complains of lack of promotion from Nate Diaz for Paul vs. Diaz

Jake Paul is not happy with Nate Diaz's approach to their upcoming boxing fight and expects more promotion from the former UFC fighter.

'The Problem Child' complained about the lack of promotion from Diaz in an interview with MMA Junkie and questioned his opponent's indifference in the face of trash talk and insults.

Paul also stated that he was familiar with having to be the main man and market a fight. He said:

“That’s what I wanted – that’s why I signed up for this – is to give the people a show and to squash this beef. He talked a lot more s**t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b***h in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and to not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b***h and has been quite boring, which p*sses me off. But I’m used to carrying these promotions. It’s no different in this one.”

Check out Jake Paul's full interview with MMA Junkie below (4:21):