Nate Diaz tries to pick a fight with Jorge Masvidal following wild brawl: "F*** you looking at"

Nate Diaz is ready to fight Jorge Masvidal a month before their scheduled fight date of July 6. At the event promotional press conference on June 6, team representatives of the two fighters engaged in a brawl, causing both Diaz and Masvidal to be riled up.

Appearing to be the most bothered by the event promotion, Diaz was visibly annoyed after the brawl, dismissing questions offered to him by reporters and instead focusing his attention on his opponent. As Masvidal walked by with his team, the 39-year-old called out to the group, nearly causing another scuffle.

In media-released videos, Diaz was seen yelling at Masvidal:

"Yeah, they tryna pull up on us right now... F*** you looking at? Come down and get your f****** a**** whipped in. Sorry motherf******. Yeah, turn around, b****. What's up, b****, go home."

Diaz was then given another question by the reporter, who asked if he thought the event would sell one million pay-per-views. The American responded by saying he "didn't give a f***" before turning back to the Masvidal team and taunting them.

The two sides — specifically Diaz — were stopped by event officials and security before they could reach each other.

Nate Diaz says he's "sick of this s***" during promotional press conference

Through videos available on social media, it is difficult to tell what specifically sparked the brawl at the presser. However, Nate Diaz was clearly bothered by being required to attend the event.

Much like the build-up to his boxing debut against Jake Paul, Diaz was inattentive during the press conference and repeatedly told event host Brian Campbell that he was "sick of this s***" and "don't give a f***" before walking out.

Nate Diaz said:

"I feel like I'm sick of this s***... [I don't care about] this f****** press conference. Bro, I'm sick of sitting here, I'm sick of looking at [Jorge Masvidal], all these motherf******. I'm sick of looking at you too. I'm done with this whole press conference s***."

Before walking off the stage, Diaz called Campbell an "ugly motherf*****."

While he appeared lethargic in front of the cameras, Diaz found a new energy backstage after the teams engaged in a brawl.