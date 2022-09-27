Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Which UFC judge had 'El Cucuy' winning after three rounds?

Despite Nate Diaz beating Tony Ferguson via submission in the fourth round at UFC 279 earlier this month, one of the judges had Diaz losing after three rounds of fighting.

Both Sal D'Amato and Ron McCarthy scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Diaz, but Junichiro Kamijo had the bout 29-28 for Ferguson going into the fourth round.

Kamijo awarded 'El Cucuy' the second and third rounds, with the judge giving Diaz the opening five minutes. However, neither D'Amato nor McCarthy gave Ferguson a single round in the contest.

It was the last fight of Diaz's UFC contract, but his win extended Ferguson's losing streak. 'El Cucuy' has now lost five UFC fights in a row.

See the official UFC scorecards below:

The bout between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson was mainly a striking contest, with only three takedown attempts during the bout. All of the takedown attempts came from 'El Cucuy' and only one of the attempts was successful.

On the feet, Diaz managed to outland his opponent by 21 strikes. The former UFC fighter threw 217 punches and landed 101. Ferguson threw 172 strikes, but only landed 80.

Watch the full fight highlights here:

Is Nate Diaz going to join Bellator?

As mentioned, Nate Diaz's UFC contract came to an end after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 earlier this month. The MMA legend is now a free agent and Scott Coker is seemingly interested in signing Diaz.

The Stockton based fighter has never competed under the Bellator banner. He has fought in various other organizations such as WEC, Strikeforce, Pancrase and the UFC during his professional MMA career. Speaking to the media about signing Diaz, the CEO of Bellator stated:

"Well here's the thing. My guys reached out to the [Diaz] management and their manager came back and said, 'Look, he still has an exclusive negotiation period.' And so, let's see how that plays out."

Watch the full Scott Coker interview here:

Coker stated that Bellator has reached out to Diaz, but the 37-year-old is currently under an exclusive negotiation period from the UFC. This has seemingly slowed down any potential return for Diaz. But Coker was open-minded as to how the situation might play out in the future.

Nate Diaz lost three of his last five UFC bouts, but he former champions in Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson. However, the 37-year-old lost three contests against Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and most recently Leon Edwards.

