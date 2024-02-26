Natural striker Thanh Le says he’s "now a jiu-jitsu specialist" following stunning submission of Ilya Freymanov

Current interim featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le has picked up a much-needed boost from his previous victory over number two-rated Ilya Freymanov in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

That victory has not only won him the division’s provisional belt but also punched him a ticket for a championship rematch with former tormentor and reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai on March 1 at ONE 166 Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

In his most recent interview with ONE Championship, the Vietnamese-American superstar declared himself a jiu-jitsu specialist following his incredible 62-second submission win over the Russian dynamo.

Le claimed:

“You know I hate the term well-rounded fighter 'cause that really kind of takes away from being, a specialist? You know it's the opposite, right? Well-rounded is the opposite of a specialist. But I am a striking specialist and a movement specialist. And now I'm a jiu-jitsu specialist.”

It is a well-deserved declaration for Le because he was always known to be a knockout artist who was able to send his first five opponents in ONE Championship to the shadow realm with his vicious power.

Heading into that match with Freymanov, many believed that Le would crumble to his superior grappling skills, but he was able to surprise everyone by submitting him in the opening round.

Thanh Le grateful for the loss to Tang Kai because it made him a better fighter

Although Le suffered his first loss in the world’s largest martial arts organization to Kai, he was grateful for that experience because he was able to pick up several valuable lessons that made him a better fighter.

Because of that defeat, he was able to work on his combat sports skills and evolve as an all-around martial artist. That improvement was on full display during his previous match, where he scored a submission victory.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.