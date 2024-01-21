"Nearly took his head off" - Fans react as Not Logan Paul gets brutally knocked out by Tristan Hamm

Flying under the radar on Jan. 20, the Misfits Boxing 12 card has already produced multiple highlights.

With one of the most brutal knockouts on the main card, Tristan Hamm settled his beef with Rodney Petersen — better known as Not Logan Paul on social media — by finishing the latter with a first-round knockout. Before the stoppage at 1:39, Hamm forced a 10 count by pummeling his opponent against the ropes before putting him down for good seconds later.

The win was Hamm's professional boxing debut, improving his record to 1-0. Petersen was also making his debut and fell to 0-1.

Hamm called his shot leading up to the fight, telling Petersen he would knock him unconscious during their back-and-forth pre-fight trash talk exchanges.

Fans were impressed with the adrenaline junkie's performance, claiming he 'nearly took the head off' of Petersen.

Along with praising Hamm for his performance, fans criticized the referee allowing the fight to continue after the initial stoppage. Though Petersen survived the 10 count, many claimed that he should not have been allowed to continue by neither the official nor his corner.

"Not Logan Paul was talking about he wanted @NateDiaz209 in boxing Nate would smoke him like a blunt"

"Mismatch"

"Awful fight this. The other guy is not a boxer at all!"

"Logan Paul got slept"

"Ref is a disgrace"

Who is Tristan Hamm? A look into the fighter who knocked out Not Logan Paul at Misfits Boxing 12

Making his professional boxing debut on Jan. 20 at Misfits Boxing 12, Tristan Hamm started his career on a high note with a viral knockout of Not Logan Paul.

Facing off on the main card of the influencer boxing event, the two social media personalities sparked a brief rivalry entering fight week.

With over 2 million followers on social media, Hamm labels himself as an 'adventure connoisseur' in his Instagram biography. A majority of Hamm's content involves his documentation of outdoor activities including hiking, snowboarding, horseback riding, and now boxing.