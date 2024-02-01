“Need to make this a bit of a brawl” - Fans liking Felipe Lobo’s underdog chances against Jonathan Haggerty in Bangkok

Current number three-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Felipe Lobo is now preparing for the biggest fight of his pro career by far, as he is scheduled to meet the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on Feb. 16 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lobo was recently seen sharpening his hand combination on the uppercut bag inside the gym, and ONE Championship shared it on their official Instagram account. They captioned the short clip, saying:

"Can Felipe Lobo take the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title from Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19?"

This display of accuracy and sharpness by ‘The Demolition Man’ in training got the fans rave about his chances against the two-sport world champion, as platform users @leandro_urbina55, @aumsivaaa, @joshsoliva95, and @ptp_joe_ offered a few pieces of advice and encouragement for the challenger.

They commented:

“Knowing both their styles… If Felipe hangs back and tries to point strike with Haggerty it’ll be lost on points. Felipe will need to make this a bit of a brawl, Felipe will need to target the liver and break the body of Haggerty. I think Lobo takes it in the 3rd with the body shots”

“Underdog story 👏🔥. And avenge for Wonderboy 🤛👍”

“And New 🔥🔥🔥”

“Who knows, anything can happen, maybe. And newwww”

Lobo is coming off a bounce-back victory against former world title contender Saemapetch Fairtex in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 with a third-round knockout finish.

The 30-year-old Brazilian also holds a win over Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon in September 2020 at ONE: A New Breed III and Rodlek PK Saenchai in November 2021 at ONE: NextGen III.

The Revolution Muay Thai Phuket representative’s lone loss under the world’s largest martial arts organization was courtesy of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in March 2022 at ONE X.

Felipe Lobo gets second chance at gold and the opportunity to avenge the loss of teammate Fabricio Andrade

Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty started this heated rivalry among them in November 2023 after the latter knocked out Fabricio Andrade in the second round of their ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 16.

The British superstar was confronted by Lobo after the fight, and they had an intense verbal altercation inside the ring. Three months later, a clash between them was officially booked, and Lobo not only has the opportunity to dethrone ‘The General’ off his throne but also exact revenge for his teammate.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.