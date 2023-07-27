"Needed someone tough" - Michael Chiesa roasts Sean Strickland for saying they should have sparred, says he 'didn't make the cut'

A social media post indicating an exchange between Chase Hooper and Kevin Holland came to the forefront on Instagram recently.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Michael Chiesa said:

"On a whim, (Chase Hooper) was just like 'let's go motherf**ker. I was like 'Whoa, Chase, Chill. Chill out Chase. What did I do to you.' It was just funny because nobody told him to do it, he just did it...once we got done, I was like, where did that come from? He was like, well, I don't know, you're fighting Kevin Holland. I figured I would tak some s***."

Middleweight contender Sean Strickland took the opportunity to drop a comment on this post and said:

"Should of sparred me."

Michael Chiesa took notice of Sean Strickland's comment, and replied:

"I needed tough rounds. You didn't make the cut"

Chiesa and Stickland trade barbs on Instagram

Strickland has been known to believe in hard sparring, and is no stranger to running his mouth. His comment may have been an attempt at humor, but could also be a genuine attempt to get under Chiesa's skin.

Sean Strickland may face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt next

Following Dricus Du Plessis' win over Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, the reigning middleweight champ came into the cage to square of with Du Plessis, making a showdown between the two all but inevitable.

Adesanya was keen on defending his title and fighting in Sydney at UFC 293 and would like to stay on schedule. Du Plessis, however, announced that he was injured, and would not be able to make the timeline.

As a result, Adesanya called Strickland out. On Twitter, he posted a video directed at both Du Plessis and Strickland, in which he said:

"I'm fighting in Sydney. I don't give a f**k who. D**kless du p***y, you're out. Strickland, you're in. Let's do the man dance. I'll teach you how to really dance."

so now is it Sean Strickland vs Adesanya in the main event? pic.twitter.com/SmmOn7i2f5 no Dricus Du Plessis for #UFC293 so now is it Sean Strickland vs Adesanya in the main event?

Sean Strickland, however, has responded to the situation. He was asked about fighting Adesanya for the 185 lbs strap at UFC 293, and he said:

"UFC don't want it...sorry man."

As a result, fans have been left to wonder who Israel Adesanya will face at UFC 293.