Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes: Live round-by-round updates

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes will serve as one of the undercard fights for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson later this evening (Nov. 15) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Goyat (19-4-2) will be making his US debut this evening. The 33-year-old from India is 4-1 in his last five and was most recently seen in a second-round TKO win over Phakorn Aiemyod last year.

Goyat has called out Paul in the past and would be hoping to get on 'The Problem Child's' radar win an impressive win at the event.

In the other half of the contest, Nunes (0-1) is green to boxing compared to his opponent. The Brazilian Youtuber and musician however has had a number of exhibition outings before, most recently conceding a unanimous decision loss to Nathan Bartling in the Misfits Boxing: The PRIME Card.

Per bet365, Goyat is a -450 favorite over Nunes (+333 underdog) for the fight. The event is now live. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by updates from the fight card.

Watch a face-off between the pair below:

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Round 1

Goyat connects with a counter left hook. The Indian looks much more explosive compared to his opponent. He effortlessly slips multiple punches and counters with a powerful hook that splits Nunes' guard.

Goyat unloads a barrage on his opponent's body. A counter left hook snaps back the Brazilian's jaw.

Round 1 was all 'GOYAT'

Our score: 10-9 Goyat.

Round 2

Goyat is outworking Nunes, landing a multi-punch combo on his opponent's head. the Indian's punches seem to have more pop compared to his Nunes, but Goyat seems to be running out of gas and has his mount open.

Goyat unloads a flurry on his opponent back up against the ropes and then connects with yet another flurry at the end of the round.

Our score: 10-9 Goyat.

Round 3

Goyat's experience is showing as he effortlessly avoids his opponent's punches with exemplary head movement. He shows boats, as he calls out his opponent while marching to and fro in the ring. Goyat lands a big body shot.

The Indian forces his opponent into the corner, leading to an NSFW moment.

Our score: 10-9 Goyat.

Check out the controversial moment below:

Round 4

Goyat slips multiple punches before connecting with multiple 1-2 then changing levels with a barrage of body shots. 'GOYAT' hits his opponent with multiple body shots in quick succession.

Nunes connects with a quick jab and Goyat returns fire with multiple punches to the head.

Our score: 10-9 Goyat.

Round 5

Nunes is trying to land a haymaker. Goyat, realizing this is baiting his opponent into counters, by leaving his chin up, inviting the Brazilian to engage. The 33-year-old peppers his opponent with punches, pushing him back onto the ropes.

Nunes catches his opponent with an uppercut, but Goyat returns fire with an uppercut of his own. The Indian overwhelms his opponent with a barrage and the end of the round.

Our score: 10-9 Goyat.

Round 6

Goyat is clearly ahead and Nunes might need a finish to win at this point. He connects with a powerful right hand, snapping his opponent's head back. Nunes connects with a body shot.

Goyat is in full control of the fight as he shells up from Nunes' body shots to counter with uppercuts and looping right and left hands. Nunes misses wildly with a wild left uppercut.

Goyat is going for the finish with a barrage of punches but fails to close it out before the bell.

Our score: 10-9 Goyat.

Official decision: Neeraj Goyat def. Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision.

