Neil Magny on why Robbie Lawler didn't fight bad despite dominant victory at UFC Vegas 8

Neil Magny hasn't lost in nearly two years now, with a three-fight win streak helping him ride a new wave of momentum. The latest feather in Neil Magny's cap is against former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler.

It was a surprisingly one-sided, dominant performance from Neil Magny, who outstruck Robbie Lawler 121-17, a staggering ratio. Robbie Lawler came out wrestling and was outclassed by Neil Magny, who had a ground control time of five-and-a-half minutes to secure 30-27 on all judges scorecards for a unanimous decision victory.

Speaking to Paul Felder after the fight, Neil Magny explained his gameplan at UFC Vegas 8 (H/T MMAMania.com):

“Coming in the gameplan was stay real active on the outside, force him to throw heavy shots, make him miss,” Magny told Paul Felder following the win. “And as soon as he does clinch him up and get him to the ground and go for the submission.”

Neil Magny dismissed the idea that Robbie Lawler fought bad or that it was too late in his career, stating that he fought good, but it wasn't enough:

"When he was the champion, I was one of the fighters in a group to potentially fight him,” Magny said. “It was me, Demian Maia, and Carlos Condit at the time. So I knew what I was capable against a guy like Robbie Lawler, it was just frustrating that it took so long to finally get that fight. And the thing that goes with a fight like that now is everyone wants to say ‘Oh, well he’s past his prime, he fought too late, he fought bad.’ No, I fought well. I went out there and did what I knew I could do against a guy like Robbie Lawler whether it was tonight or five years ago.”

Who's next for Neil Magny?

Following an emphatic win over Robbie Lawler, Neil Magny will likely be moving up from his #14 rank in the UFC Welterweight rankings and stated that he wants a top 10 opponent.

Given that he's now on a three-fight win streak, Neil Magny has earned the right to face top ten opponent and try to move up the rankings. Can Neil Magny have a career resurgence at the age of 33?