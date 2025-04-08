  • home icon
  • NELK Boys' Kyle Forgeard's FaceTime conversation with Sydney Sweeney about UFC draws hilarious reactions: "Bros playing the long game"

NELK Boys' Kyle Forgeard's FaceTime conversation with Sydney Sweeney about UFC draws hilarious reactions: "Bros playing the long game"

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Apr 08, 2025 05:47 GMT
Fans react to Kyle Forgeard
Fans react to Kyle Forgeard's (inset) FaceTime conversation with Sydney Sweeney (right). [Image(s) courtesy: Getty Images]

Kyle Forgeard of the NELK Boys had a surprise interaction with Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney that left fans amused. While celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland with UFC icon Conor McGregor, Forgeard ran into Sweeney’s cousin, leading to an unexpected FaceTime call between the YouTuber and the Euphoria actress.

During the brief exchange, Forgeard asked Sweeney about her favorite fighters. She admitted to not attending many fights but expressed admiration for Ronda Rousey, whom she once had lunch with:

“I’ve always been a fan of Ronda, I actually got to hang out with Ronda and go to lunch with her it was f**ing crazy.”
Forgeard agreed, noting Rousey’s impact on women’s MMA.

After the call, Forgeard confessed to fumbling during the moment, saying he was nervous and caught off guard. The moment quickly gained traction online, and fans couldn’t get enough of the awkward exchange.

Social media users flooded the comments with playful support. One fan wrote:

“Bros playing the long game.”
While another added:

“I would have froze too lol.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Kyle Forgeard&#039;s recent FaceTime call with Sydney Sweeney. [Screenshot courtesy: X]
Fans react to Kyle Forgeard's recent FaceTime call with Sydney Sweeney. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Sydney Sweeney reveals physical transformation in preparation for 'The Female Rocky' role

Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the boxing ring—on screen. The Euphoria star will portray legendary fighter Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic, embracing a physical and emotional transformation to prepare for the role.

Speaking to Deadline, Sweeney said:

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."
Sweeney called Martin’s story both powerful and emotional:

"Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional." [h/t: Deadline]
About the author
Manjit Sarmah

Manjit Sarmah

Twitter icon

Manjit has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since the past 3 years, specializing in covering boxing and MMA. Drawing from his past training in MMA, he brings a unique perspective to his reporting at Sportskeeda, culminating in compelling content.

While Conor McGregor holds a special place as his favorite fighter for the sheer legacy that the Irishman has built in MMA, Manjit's appreciation for the sport extends beyond individual athletes.

While writing, Manjit rigorously fact-checks and ensures the credibility of his sources to provide high-quality content for readers.

Outside of work, his interests include football and he is massive photography lover.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Manjit Sarmah
