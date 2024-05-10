"Never deleting this app" - Fans abuzz after Andrew Tate calls brother Tristan "a re**rd"

Andrew Tate has become one of the most polarizing personalities on the internet. His outspoken stance on a wide variety of issues has led to increased popularity on social media despite the controversy surrounding him - which includes multiple arrests on charges of alleged human trafficking and sexual assault.

In addition to the former kickboxer's popularity rising tremendously, his younger brother Tristan Tate has also seen a rise in his online stardom. The elder Tate brother took to X on Thursday to criticize his sibling, tweeting:

"You’re a re**rd @TateTheTalisman"

His brother, Tristan responded:

"You’re a fa**ot."

Andrew replied by claiming:

"Shut up b**ch wait till I catch you on the street you’re only talking tough cause it’s twitter."

Tristan replied with a GIF of the two brothers, captioning the post:

"🤷🏾‍♂️"

Check out the back-and-forth between Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate below:

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's back-and-forth on X

Fans shared their reaction to the online back-and-forth between the two. @trwportalx claimed they will never delete X:

"Never deleting this app 😂"

@datasets_ noted that the importance of brotherly love:

"Brotherly love is everything."

@HanZoloh had a different stance, hoping to see the two brothers fight:

"I’d pay to watch you two fight.."

@Leon82684070 believes that the brothers are preparing to launch a product of some sort:

"With all the tweets, I’m sensing some type of launch. First part of any launch is marketing and the attention!…."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Andrew Tate was once called out by former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Andrew Tate has become a polarizing personality, building plenty of online fans - as well as plenty of detractors. Sean Strickland, who has also seen an increase in popularity due to his willingness to speak his mind, called out the former kickboxer. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast last September, the No.1-ranked middleweight stated:

"I'm telling you, Andrew Tate, he's not your messiah. He would turn you out for a dollar. He's a f**king pimp, he's a w**re, don't be like him. Don't want to drive a f**king Bugatti. Andrew Tate, you guys, there's so many better male role models to have and he is the definition of trash. Tate found a con and he's running with it and he's making a lot of f**king money."

Check out Sean Strickland's full comments below:

Strickland has not been shy about calling Tate out, having done so several times in the past, labeling him as a con artist. Furthermore, he has accused the social media personality of scamming his fans for large sums of money. Tate has yet to respond to the callouts.