On July 11th, 2023, news broke that former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou would indeed be fighting Tyson Fury in October. The two heavyweights will face each other in a boxing match.

Given the ruleset, many are sure to doubt Francis Ngannou. After all, he has no professional boxing experience. Despite the fact that he is a knockout artist in the cage, his lack of experience against top-level boxers is sure to be a disadvantage against Tyson Fury.

'The Predator,' despite the seemingly insurmountable odds, doesn't appear to be fazed. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a promo for the fight, with the caption:

"Never doubt a man with hope and faith. #FuryNgannou | 10.28.2023 | #RiyadhSeason"

Ngannou is no stranger to trials and tribulations. In fact, his story and road to becoming the UFC heavyweight champion is something of a legend. From working in the sandmines at a young age in his native Cameroon, to immigrating to France, where he became an MMA fighter, Ngannou has overcome incredible odds to be where he is at today.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA This man went on one hell of a journey and produced one of the greatest stories in combat sports history. Very happy for Francis Ngannou's upcoming pay day. Fair play 🫡 #FuryNgannou This man went on one hell of a journey and produced one of the greatest stories in combat sports history. Very happy for Francis Ngannou's upcoming pay day. Fair play 🫡 #FuryNgannou https://t.co/iVE2pnUrJa

It's no surprise that 'The Predator' is confident in himself, despite what the majority of the world may think.

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury to take place in Riyadh on October 28

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to share more details ABPUT the bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. He tweeted:

"Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters, however, are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,” per a release.

"It will also take place “in a regulation boxing ring under the standard boxing rules. More: An agreement has been reached with Queensberry, Top Rank and Ngannou’s promotional banner, GIMIK Fight Promotions, to partner with Riyadh Season to host the event.”

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will take place “under the official rules of professional boxing, with 3 judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion,”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VJkIiZJvZb

There was previously talk of the bout being an 'exhibition' bout. These rumors, however, appear to be dispelled given the release. Fans can expect an explosive bout, with both men chasing the finish. If their previous fights are anything to go by, a knockout is most definitely on the cards in Riyadh.

